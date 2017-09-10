Honor societies open to all at DVC

Phi Beta Lambda at State Business Leadership in LA Andrew Lu

Andrew Lu Phi Beta Lambda at State Business Leadership in LA

Alpha Gamma Sigma (AGS), Beta Phi Iota (BPI) and Phi Beta Lambda (PBL). These are not a list of fraternities and sororities, but actually three different honor societies that offer unique opportunities for students at Diablo Valley College.

For many junior college students, the idea of a DVC honor society is strange because of their adoption of the Greek letters. The main purpose of the three societies is to establish a sense of community for students who feel that they need an organization to be a part of during their time at DVC.

“If you’re interested in community service, leadership opportunities, or have ideas for meetings, we’d love to talk to you,” BPI president Saneeha Shamshad said when asked why someone should join the society.

Beta Phi Iota is heavily involved with offering community service towards nationwide organizations such as Habitat for Humanity, as well as numerous other community outreach programs.

In fact, at the first meeting, which will take place on Sept. 27 at 2-3 p.m. in SRC E187, BPI will be making cards for hospitalized children.

BPI requires that applicants hold at least a 3.5 GPA, and have completed at least 12 units of coursework at DVC, 6 of those being at the San Ramon campus, hence the name “honor society.”

Out of the three, Phi Beta Lambda is the only society that started at a four year university, and only recently did its influence spread to community colleges. DVC’s chapter of PBL began in 2006, yet it is also the biggest honor society in California and one of the top three in the nation.

PBL is unique in that the only requirements members must fulfill are to pay $40 for two semesters and show up to the meetings, which happen every Thursday from 5-6:30 p.m.

PBL president Andrew Le said the main goal of the society is “to combine business and learning together.” The society is involved in numerous competitions ranging from public speaking to economics and usually end up competing against and beating big chapters of PBL, including the one stationed at UC Berkeley.

Le pushed the idea that everyone is accepted in the society, and made a point of mentioning that there are PBL members whose majors range from English to business, and even biological anthropology.

“Just come to our meetings. You’ll make life long friends, and better your preferred skill in our workshops,” said Le towards any students looking to get involved in the society.

The requirements of Alpha Gamma Sigma incorporate opportunities for all different types of members, which include temporary, initial and permanent memberships.

AGS has been around in community colleges since 1940, and its main purpose is to promote scholarships and prepare its members for four-year universities.

The society also strives to promote great character and morals, as well as consistent involvement in the community.

“College is tough, whether it is a junior college or a university, we all are striving for the same thing: higher education. With that education we can have a positive impact on the world and the society we live in,” AGS president Carlos Vergara said.

Head over to the DVC Club Fair in the quad on Sept. 28 to join one of these fantastic honor societies.