Sinister Creature con creeps into Sacramento

Kayla Rojas Premium Halloween masks at Sinister Creatured con from various films.





For some, October means Halloween all month long. If you’re one of those people, and waiting for Syfy channel’s horror movie marathon or searching for the perfect costume is too mundane for you, then maybe Sinister Creature Con is right up your alley.

The Sinister Creature convention is one of the biggest Northern California conventions catering to the horror community.

Founded by Tim Meunier in 2015, the event allows horror fans to find solace close to home.

Featured guests usually include actors who have starred in horror, or cult movies big and small, and craftsmen and women who have worked on shows like Face Off.

The most recent convention, Oct. 14-15 in Sacramento, also spotlighted local artists and worked closely with the Sacramento Horror Film Festival, an independent short film showcase for local film makers.

This year, some of the featured guests included musician Marky Ramone, actress Danielle Harris of the “Hatchet” series and WWE wrestler Lita.

Unfortunately, Uwe Boll, the notorious “so bad it’s good” director, pulled out of his appearance this year.

Supporting actors from the series”Ash vs Evil Dead” were also notable guests who attended the event.

In addition to the celebrity guests, many vendors lined the halls of the Scottish Rite center this year boasting booths full of handmade items or artwork.

Matt Forristal, a guest craftsman this year, featured items from his online store Gashly Tentacles and plans to be in attendance each year the convention is held.

His inventory consisted of stuffed animals he modifies by adding in realistic fangs and tongues made of silicone molds that are later hand painted and attached to the mouths of teddy bears, bunnies and more.

Along for the ride was his 7 foot tall creation “Lil Bunny Chew Chew,” which boasts realistic fangs and makes growling noises, which was used to startle shoppers.

“I love being here, and I also love scaring people,” said Forristal.

Fan favorite vendor Sick Soaps made an appearance as well, with a full stock of horror themed soaps and bath bombs hand made in San Jose.

Kayla Rojas

Owner Cheyenne De Boer crafts the molds with moisturizing glycerin and safe colorants to add some fear factor to bath time. Some of her soaps range from bloody body parts, to intricate molds of horror icons like Freddy Kreuger, or Pennywise the clown from the recent hit remake of the movie “IT.”

“I always try to put some of the stuff up after the con,” said De Boer, in response to customers eager for her quirky bath bombs which she prepared specifically for Sinister Creature Con. “Like my cauldron dunkers… I need just enough for the convention, so I try to get people to wait!”

Featured vendor Deeply Dapper owner Kris McClanahan also showcased his own artwork and uniquely scented soap.

“That one smells like a cabin in the woods,” he said in reference to an Evil Dead themed soap.

He is well known for his Coca-Cola scented soap, as well as his original art prints, some featuring popular women in the horror world.

“I’ve done pin-ups of Elvira and the Bride (of Frankenstein), but Vampira is next,” said McClanahan.

However when the starlets of horror all have dark features and dark dresses the pin-ups can be difficult because the similar features can make them all look the same.

The convention has been a success since its inception in 2015 and seems to be going strong.

By featuring actors from harder to find horror movies and talented local artists, it is safe to say this con will continue to scare its way into the hearts of Bay Area horror fans for years to come.

For those who missed out on the festivities in Sacramento, the convention will make a return in the summer of 2018 at the Stockton Arena.