Lil B attacked backstage

Bay Area superstar Lil B was jumped backstage before his set Saturday at the Revolt’s Rolling Loud Music Festival at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View.

Brandon McCartney, better known as Lil B “The Based God,” was backstage preparing minutes before his set when he was ambushed by a group of 10 to 12 people.

Videos of the incident surfaced on social media of the men throwing him to the ground, crowding around and stomping him out. Lil B is seen shortly after getting up and walking it off as the crew made their escape.

The person believed to be behind the attack was 2017 XXL Freshman rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. Other festival goers in the area claimed to have seen rapper PnB Rock also involved in the altercation.

The beef initially started when Lil B shared his thoughts below in a tweet about New York rappers that could have been directed at A Boogie, who hails from the Bronx.

With Lil B hailing from Berkeley, A Boogie felt disrespected by his comments about how he said he reps New York hip-hop harder than rappers from that area.

“He should have been the last person jumped by 10 plus guys, regardless of the situation,” said DVC business major, Matt Phillips. “Lil B as a person, is known for being very positive and uplifting and loving… He is a role model for positivity, given also that it happened in the Bay Area, where he’s from and that he’s a legend out here.”

“Lil B was set to come out at 4:30 on Saturday. We waited for almost 20 mins, then decided we should leave since he wasn’t coming,” said Rolling Loud Festival goer, Alejandro Murillo. “When I heard about the Lil B incident, my initial reaction was somewhat surprised because I remember seeing A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and wondering what happened backstage that made Boogie crew jump Lil B, a local Bay Area rapper, in his own area.”

Lil B did eventually go on stage to address the incident. (VIDEO)

Lil B said, “A Boogie and his whole crew jumped me in the back and beat me up in the back, man.”

He continued and saying, “It’s all love. I don’t promote violence. I’m never with the violence so I love them and it’s all good… This is just a testament to show just cause somebody do something to y’all doesn’t mean you have to retaliate.”

Lil B was forced to cancel his set due to his music equipment being stolen in the ambush. He also stated he was going to the hospital.

Once event organizers caught wind of the attack on Lil B, A Boogie was removed from his 5:20 p.m. slot on Saturday at the Wav Stage with Bay Area talent Kreayshawn due to “security concerns.”

Lil B took once again took to Twitter shortly after leaving the festival.

Support for Lil B came in droves from the hip-hop community. Drake, Travis Scott, ScHoolboy Q, Tyler, The Creator, Wiz Khalifa, Skepta, Bay Area native G-Eazy, DJ and producer Kaytranada and even drummer Travis Barker were among the many people who lined up to show support for “The Based God” saying, “Protect Lil B at all costs.”

The following Monday after the festival A Boogie responded to Lil B on Twitter. It seems as though the two were able to set aside their differences.

You can listen to Lil B’s most recent mixtape “Black Ken” on Spotify, Apple Music and Soundcloud today.