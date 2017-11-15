Coffee shops worth a stop





On the lookout for a coffee shop to call your favorite? Here are a few in the area worth a visit:

Coffee Shop

1321 Locust Street, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

50 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette, CA 94549

3160 Danville Boulevard, Alamo, CA 94507

This industrial style modern café is a great hangout spot in Walnut Creek and Lafayette, and a convenient drive-through in Alamo. Coffee Shop celebrates roasters from all around the country. Start your morning off by grabbing a cup of coffee or a highly popular matcha drink and end your night here with their craft beers, wine and cocktails. Walnut Creek’s Coffee Shop is perfect for a break while shopping. New homemade pastries and seasonal drinks like Pumpkin Spice Latte and Peppermint Mocha have hit the shops just in time for the holidays.

States Coffee & Mercantile

609 Ward Street, Martinez, CA 94553

States is the perfect Instagram post worthy coffee shop. Popular for their neighborly roasted coffee and American made goods, States Coffee & Mercantile is a welcoming and relaxing place to grab a cup of cold brew. You could also grab a cup of States Coffee Sunday mornings on your way to the Martinez Main Street Farmers Market and seasonal ice skating rink. This rustic modern and spacious coffee shop also sells snacks including doughnuts and ice cream, making it a great casual hang out spot.

Steeltown Coffee & Tea

695 Railroad Avenue, Pittsburg, CA 94565

Located in Old Town Pittsburg, Steeltown Coffee & Tea places their focus on forming an ideal community for this neighborhood espresso bar. The drink menu at this café includes a list of espresso, cold, loose-leaf tea and specialty drinks. They also serve fresh daily pastries, chicken pot pies, quiches and panini sandwiches, making it a great place to study while grabbing a bite to eat. With being dedicated to the community, Steeltown holds events to teach about their coffee and tea brewing methods and they also display the art of local artists in their coffee lounge gallery.

Sideboard Neighborhood Kitchen and Coffee Bar

3535 Plaza Way, Lafayette, CA 94549

90 Railroad Avenue, Danville, CA 94526

Not only does Sideboard have picture worthy lattes, but they also have a wide variety of breakfast, lunch and dinner menu options. Located in both Lafayette and Danville, this kitchen and coffee bar has a homey feel to it. You can grab a cup of coffee or a cocktail and relax with natural, organic and homemade food at Sideboard in the two cities. The café makes for a great date night in the fall and winter.

Slideshow • 5 Photos A "keep out, the dragon breathes fire" sign is located near the coffee roaster in States Coffee & Mercantile.