“Black Panther” shines as Marvel’s best work yet

Marvel Studios has always done a great job of making films that combine comedy and action to result in great superhero films.

“Black Panther,” however, takes a different direction and it pays off big.

Instead of going for a movie simply based on identifying the ‘bad guy’ and then attacking the problem, “Black Panther” creates a unique perspective on the superhero genre.

Main character T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) wants his country of Wakanda to remain a secret from the world and keep its resources so his citizens can continue to thrive.

The movie’s villain, Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), wants to expose the country and share its resources with underprivileged black people around the world in hopes of starting an uprising.

Micheal B. Jordan as Killmonger results in the best villain the Marvel Cinematic Universe has ever produced.

Jordan puts himself in the conversation with Heath Ledger’s “Joker” for best anti-heroes of all time.

Like Ledger, Jordan brings a likable swagger and charm to Killmonger, while also showing audiences the chaos he is capable of creating.

This is in part because of the genius of director Ryan Coogler, who has made cinematic gold with Jordan in the past with the films “Fruitvale Station” and “Creed.”

Coogler has shown his ability to evoke passion out of his characters in the past, and “Black Panther” is no different.

The struggle for T’Challa to decide between fufilling his royal duties to his people and having to grasp the concept that the world is changing is told beautifully by Coogler.

T’Challa is faced with this struggle throughout the film, eventually coming to terms that the decision will be made if he defeats Killmonger or not.

Another strength of “Black Panther” is its ability to take down gender norms within the genre.

Coogler doesn’t simply allow the women to be a mere supporting role in the film, instead, they are right next to T’Challa in terms of being the heroes.

The female leads bring a confident approach to their characters, they are all sure of themselves and know how important they are to their country.

The women are the symbolic backbone for T’Challa and they see themselves as the true leaders of Wakanda.

They are looked at in the film as some of Wakanda’s most important people, and they are treated as such.

The female leads are one of the films greatest strengths and if anything, the film is carried by the amazing work done by Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong’o.

“Black Panther” marks the first time that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has seen one of its movies take a more serious approach but to the perfect extent.

The films few comedic moments come in at the right time, yet they don’t take away from the overall message and story of the film, something that has affected Marvel movies in the past.

The film does well on its own and doesn’t try and force its way into the storyline building up to “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Until now, all we saw of T’Challa was the vengeful version from “Captain America: Civil War.” But thanks to “Black Panther,” T’Challa now has a great storyline heading into “Avengers: Infinity War,” which should help the film considering it already has so many.

As of right now, the roles of T’Challa, Okoye, Shuri and Ramonda are all going to be in “Avengers: Infinity War” and one can only hope that they play a big part in defeating Thanos after becoming fan favorites so quickly.