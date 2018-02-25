Hot takes of DVC’s film club Reel Love Film Festival

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Diablo Valley College film club reeled in fun on Thursday night with their second annual Reel Love Film Festival.

The Reel Love Film Festival is a fundraiser for the club and included a screening of 26 romantic themed short movies and a panel from some of the filmmakers.

Movies shown at the event included entries by members of the film club as well as other aspiring filmmakers from around the globe.

Winners of the film festival were audience choice, and the viewers voted on ballets for their top three movies from the night.

At the end of the screenings, the top four winners were tallied and announced to the audience. “Falling in Place,”created by film club members Dylan T. Jones and Harley Graves took first place and was followed by “Loco Motives,” created by film club president Mike Milazo. In third place came “Send me to Heaven,” created by Andrew Aidman and followed by “Shady Love,” created by film club member Haley Holcomb.

“Falling in Place,” “Loco Motives” and “Shady Love” were all created from DVC film club’s eight hour challenge. This is where the film club members go to a location and only have eight hours to create, write and film a movie.

Filmmaker for “Falling in Place,” Dylan T. Jones said, “I just love the fact that it is a collaborative on the spot type of thing. I came in there with an idea, like a structure of an idea, and people just build on it.”

Collaboration payed off as this was “Falling in Place’s” second first place win at an audience choice award event.

Former film club president and creator of the eight hour challenge Tony Alfaro said, “The eight hour film challenge is really good as an icebreaker, it gets people involved. For people who have never made a film or done anything it’s really great that they’re able to be thrown into the fire right away.”

You don’t have to have experience to join film club. President of the film club, Mike Milazo said, “Film Club is an all entry level club. There is a lot of people that want to start taking classes, but if you’re not sure you want to spend money on classes then jump into film club because it’s free and it’s a great way to see if this is something you’d even be interested in.”

“It is an open safe space for like minded individuals and as long as you’re friendly and you work well with other people than they are stoked to have you on their teams,” said Milazo.

In fact, Milazo himself started as someone who took a film class to kill time.

Now as president of the club and film major looking to transfer to Chapman University, Milazo said, “That’s what I love about film club you come in and you actually make films. You don’t just sit around and dream and talk about it.”

If you missed the Reel Love Film Festival it is not too late to see what the film club is all about. The club throws two to three festivals a semester, and their next event will be an action sci-fi fantasy themed festival on April 12.

If you are interested in joining film club, the best plan of action is to go to Advanced Technology Center building room 116 from 12:30 p.m to 1:50 p.m and talk to one of the members.

You can stay updated with the club by following them on Instagram @dvcfilmclub.