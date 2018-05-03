DVC student art blossoms at Spring Student Art Show

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Spring Student Art Show is being featured at the Diablo Valley College Art Gallery. The show is a free admission event that started on Monday, April 23rd and concludes Wednesday, May 9th.

The gallery gives students the opportunity to admire the creative powers of their peers and features various illustrations, ceramics, drawings, paintings and photographs.

Walking through the doors of the humble gallery, guests are transported. The sounds of the outside fade away, and the room is flooded with brights colors and energetic music. It feels more like a fancy San Francisco gallery than a student art show at DVC.

Some pieces touch upon the problems within society today, like consumerism and gender equality.

Much of the work is not only visually stunning, but it also carries a powerful message. The time and effort students put into each work of art is clearly visible.

What the gallery truly offers students is a chance to take a step away from the hustle and bustle of the end of the semester and relax for a moment. Maybe even gain some inspiration, breathe and just enjoy some art.

There are four different awards available to students who have artwork within the gallery.

The President’s Art Award, which gives two to three students the opportunity to have their artwork purchased by the school and added to the school’s permanent art collection.

The Faculty Award, which awards one Certificate of Achievement and a $50 gift card.

Honorable Mention certificates are also awarded to students based on the quality of their work.

Last, but not least, the Student Choice Award, which is up to visiting students and other guests to vote for a favorite work. A ballot box is set up within the gallery and the prize is a collection of art supplies.

So if students find themselves having extra time, maybe waiting for their next class, head over to the artsier side of campus.