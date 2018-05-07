What transfer students should know

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Transferring to a big four-year school is a new and exciting time in a college student’s life.

For transfer students, the excitement is formed because of the new place, the living on your own and even though it is exhilarating, it can also become very stressful.

Some of the things that parents can do ahead of time is to ensure that the transferring process is not extremely stressful.

Here is a guide can be used as a checklist to make sure that everything is in order.

Once a student gets their acceptance to the college of their dreams, they should be sure and make it a point to attend admitted students day.

The admitted day is a brilliant thing for incoming transfer students because it gives them an opportunity to visit the college, visit the department of their majors and provide a chance to look at the living options available at the college.

Attending admitted students day is the first step in fully embracing being a transfer student.

One significant factor that comes into play in transferring is to make sure that the students attend orientation.

Most colleges give multiple dates over summer to attend orientation.

The college of the students choosing will have separate orientation days between freshmen and transfers, and the nice part about that is it provides transfer students the opportunity to meet other transfer students.

For future San Jose State University students to sign up for orientation day, students need to sign into their school account and pick a day that fits best with their schedule.

Orientation is a critical event for transfer students because it is the chance to engage with the campus and potential future classmates.

One of the most significant and important things on the list for transfer students is that they make sure to sign up to take the writing skills test.

Each school calls the test something different, but it is the same test that all students have to take.

No matter what school transfer students attend, it is mandatory that they take the test because the test determines what future classes the student needs.

The next important matter for transfer students is finding a place to live.

Even though it may seem inevitable that students will find a dorm on campus that is not always the truth.

In reality, most colleges have a waitlist that starts back at the beginning of the new year.

The troublesome thing is that most students do not find out that the school had accepted their application until around February or March.

It is critical that transfer students especially do their research because there are a lot of off-campus housing that is related to the school.

Meaning that there are living spaces not on campus that houses only students.

Being a transfer students is without a doubt an exciting time in a college student’s life.

There are a lot of things that transfer students need to do before becoming a student of that college.

Hopefully, these tips are a useful reminder of the critical things that the students need to do.