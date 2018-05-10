Against the Grain – How the Bay Area is changing the meat industry

Cattle that live their lives on pasture provide more nutritionally dense meat than their factory farmed counterparts. Photographed by Tyler Skolnick in Point Reyes, on April 28th, 2018.

Cattle that live their lives on pasture provide more nutritionally dense meat than their factory farmed counterparts. Photographed by Tyler Skolnick in Point Reyes, on April 28th, 2018.

Bay Area companies aim to steer the industry in a new direction with sustainable animal agriculture and the next generation of bioengineered “clean meat,” while activists and health-conscious consumers take issue with the status quo in the meat industry.

Marin county farms are reviving wholesome agriculture practices from the past to reconnect consumers’ plates with local farms. Simultaneously, biotechnology startups are trying to bring a meat product to market without the use of a biological animal.

The future of the industry will alter when the demand reaches the mainstream. As with many of the great social movements of the past, change often starts with engaged students.

“I dove into the information while doing a school project about factory farming. I found out about the conditions animals are kept in, how the animals were slaughtered, and the hormones and antibiotics they inject the meat with,” said Bay Area student and activist Adriana Alvarez.

Developed in the 20th century to meet rising consumer demands for meat, factory farming is the industrialization of meat production where large numbers of animals are confined into small spaces. It emphasizes higher output for increased profits while forfeiting ethical practices and product quality.

The problems that many find with the industry can ultimately be placed into two categories: ethics and nutrition.

The Berkeley Animal Rights Center takes a firm stance against factory farming and animal commodification as a whole. They work to combat the ethical problems with factory farming, while changing how we view our current relationship with animals.

Nathan Fisher, an activist from the Berkeley Animal Rights Center, says their goal is not limited to decreasing the suffering of animals, but also ensuring that animals cease to be seen as items that can be bought, sold and defined by human standards.

Abstaining from animal consumption could be a viable option to addressing the moral qualms surrounding the nutritional problems in the factory farming system.

Factory-raised cattle are housed in intensely close quarters, and owners utilize antibiotics to keep their animals healthy. According to the National Commission on Industrial Farm Animal Production (NCIFAP), around 80 percent of the antibiotics sold in 2011 were for the purpose of meat and poultry production in America.

“The conditions that these animals are raised in are perfect for the rapid spread of disease, a diseased and dead chicken or cow, for me as the farmer is not going to be helpful or valuable so I need to prevent that from happening, and I do that by feeding antibiotics to the animals everyday,” said Dan Williams, field educator from the Ethical Choices Program.

Williams alleges these methods can potentially create “superbugs” that can spread to human populations, citing examples like bird and swine flu.

Kristin Osowski is a passionate nutrition educator and Diablo Valley College professor; she recommends that grass-fed, pasture-raised animals are the healthiest way to consume animal protein.

“When you select animal products, choose grass-fed. Buy organic,” Osowski said.

Consuming grass, shrubs, and other herbs provides animals with a different nutrient profile than that of their corn-fed factory counterparts.

In a 2010 study published in Nutrition Journal, grass-fed cuts have measurable differences in necessary fatty acids and antioxidant content. Grass diets also, “elevate precursors for Vitamin A and E, as well as cancer fighting antioxidants… Fat conscious consumers will also prefer the overall lower fat content.”

Raising animals on pasture will provide better quality products on the consumer side as well. According to Osowski, this trend also applies to chickens and eggs.

Chickens that are pasture-raised have visible differences in the eggs they produce. Yolks that have origins in healthy hens have stronger shells, and deep orange yolks. A 2010 study by Cambridge University Press found that pastured hens lay eggs with more heart healthy Omega-3 as well as vitamins A and E.

Osowski has committed to finding grass-fed beef from local Bay Area farmers.

“I buy my meats at the farmer’s market and also from a local farmer…” said Osowski.

She and a friend purchased half a cow, and share the meat and bones to make the most of the purchase.

In fact, some companies in the Bay Area have grown businesses around providing better quality meats and animal products.

Marin Sun Farms, a vertically-integrated company, handles their animals from the farm all the way to butcher shops. This model represents another choice for consumers conscious of the ethical and nutritional problems of factory farming.

Former Chief Operating Officer Daniel Kramer, who helped to build Marin Sun Farms’ operation, was not happy with the conventional ways of raising cattle.

“Our alternative was to support local ranchers here in the food shed, and be able to give them a way, a market, here in the Bay Area,” he said.

In a 2013 presentation at Stanford University, Kramer outlined why raising grass-fed cows is so important emphasizing that “this is the way cows are designed to work.” Kramer added that this process has been developed throughout the history of animal domestication, yet the economic model to support this has been lost.

Transparency is important for consumers trying to make educated decisions. The facilities that Marin Sun Farms uses are Animal Welfare Approved, a certification to help consumers find companies that adhere to predetermined animal welfare standard.

The true practices of the large-scale meat industry are rarely met favorably by those who encounter them. Emerging biotechnology companies have their sights set on a solution that could flip the debate on its head.

San Leandro-based Memphis Meats is focused on bringing lab-grown meat to market; San Francisco-based Finless Foods and Clara Foods are using biotechnology to create fish and egg whites, respectively, with no animals involved.

These companies promise food molecularly identical to their meat counterparts. The allure of the lab setting is the ability to bypass the biological and agricultural steps of raising and slaughtering an animal. Uma Valeti, CEO and founder of Memphis Meats, asserts that their products are better for the environment overall.

He cites many of the concerns that consumers like Alvarez have expressed, such as antibiotics, hormones and the unnatural diets of industry raised animals.

The meat is “more natural than what we’re eating now,” Valeti said. “There is nothing natural about the meat we are eating now.”

The concept of lab-grown meat is also a massive leap forward on the ethics side. Although the nutrition content of lab-grown meat is yet to be studied. However, if the benchmark for ethics is reducing suffering, then “clean meat” would appear to be that solution.

Alvarez looks back on how she used to think about meat, realizing that many companies successfully separate their product image from unethical practices used to reach her plate. “You know those are animals that have lived and died in an inhumane way.”

Alvarez sets her goal simply, “I want to do what’s right.”

To Valeti, the fate of his venture is in the hands of educated, conscious consumers. The demand for his product will rely on their individual choices. Each purchase and each bite will shape this changing industry.

