5 WAYS to Not Go Stir Crazy In Quarantine

Because of the recent COVID-19 pandemic, the Bay Area like much of the country remains in quarantine until at least May 31. But even though we are supposed to stay home, it doesn’t mean that we should let ourselves get lazy.

According to www.health.harvard.edu, it’s important to maintain an active brain. For some, it might be easy to feel like there’s nothing to do at home, however, there are still many activities people can do while staying safe.

Improve the home:

While most of us can say that we have been too busy to start any projects around the house, now is a better time than ever to start those home improvements. You could do something small like reorganize your room, or go all-out and remodel the kitchen. These projects are a great way to let your creativity flow, and make your home cozier while quarantine is in effect.

Go for a walk:

Although people aren’t supposed to leave their houses for non-essential things, the official stay-at-home order sent out by the Contra Costa Health Service states that everyone is allowed to go for walks as long as they aren’t in big groups. This is a great opportunity for people who don’t leave the house for work and need a way to get outside. It is a great form of exercise, and it’s important for our health because the sun’s UV rays help the human body naturally produce vitamin D.

Play a video game:

Many people may agree that playing video games will prevent you from going outside, but since we are forced to stay inside, this is the best time to dust off the old consoles and give them a play. Many critically acclaimed games have been released just in time for the stay home order such as “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” and “Doom Eternal.”

Online social connection:

Just because we are stuck inside does not mean we have to cut ourselves off from our friends and family. Many of us have had to use Zoom Video Conferencing for work or school, but we can also use it to set up group chats with friends. This allows us to stay in contact with our loved ones without risking contamination.

Learn a new skill:

Being stuck at home is a perfect opportunity to learn something extraordinary to show off to your friends when social distancing ends. If you have an old instrument nobody has touched in years, give it a try. Maybe you have always wanted to learn to cook. This is the time to get out a cookbook and see if you can handle the heat in the kitchen. Try to cut your own hair because if worst comes to worst and it turns out terrible, you have time to grow it back before anyone can see it.

While we are all stuck at home this is the best time to try something new, and make the best of the situation. This is the only time in history where staying home will make you a hero, so don’t miss this opportunity.