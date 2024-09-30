DVC Women’s Volleyball: How Isabelle Dungca’s love for the sport brought her back to the court

The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

Illustration by Edda Morazan
Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash
Photo by Edmond Dantès: https://www.pexels.com/photo/a-person-holding-a-voting-ballot-paper-7103079/
Illustration by Edda Morazan
Courtesy of DVC Student Services
Sara Toshishige's painting, "True Ending: Acceptance," was on display at the Student Art Show.
Photo by Edmond Dantès: https://www.pexels.com/photo/a-person-holding-a-voting-ballot-paper-7103079/
Brittany Ligdis in a selfie with her mother, Cathy. via GoFundMe.
Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash
Ballot drop box at Walnut Creek City Hall.
Courtesy of DVC Athletics
Courtesy of ASDVC Webpage
Kylie Rivera examines a glass sculpture entitled "A Lil' Bit Rotten," by David Hevel.
Courtesy of ASDVC Webpage
Kylie Rivera examines a glass sculpture entitled "A Lil' Bit Rotten," by David Hevel.
Courtesy of Anthony Gonzales, co-coordinator of the DVC Puente Program.
As a part of the SoCal University Tour, selected DVC students visited campuses like the University of Southern California to enhance their transfer journey. Courtesy of DVC Career and Transfer Services.
At the beginning of her presentation, Lynch shared a quote by Zora Neale Hurston, who worked toward racial justice in the U.S. by "documenting the history of struggle."
Career and Transfer Services held DVC's annual career fair on March 13, connecting students to job opportunities at over 60 local businesses.
Courtesy of The Contra Costa County Library.
Courtesy of Nicole Simpson.
Leaders of the DVC community gathered at the DVC Foundation building for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday April 3 to inaugurate the new DVC Alumni Association. Photo by DVC Foundation
Courtesy of Andrea Sorce
Photo by Brett Jordan on Unsplash
Photo by bruce mars on Unsplash
Photo by bruce mars on Unsplash
Dr. Amer Araim, adjunct political science professor at DVC. Photo by Keith Parsons.
Photo by Priscilla Du Preez ?? on Unsplash
Photo by Emily Wade on Unsplash
Courtesy of DVC Athletics
Photo Credit: John Sachs with Tech Fall
Courtesy of DVC Athletics
Cyrus Saatsaz, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Photo by Lee Ward, associate head coach of the DVC swim team. Although Gigi Zuniga is in her first competitive swim season, she has already emerged as a top freestyler in the state.
Cyrus Saatsaz, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Jar-Lar, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Courtesy of DVC Athletics
Courtesy of DVC Athletics
Photo by Lee Ward, associate head coach of the DVC swim team. Although Gigi Zuniga is in her first competitive swim season, she has already emerged as a top freestyler in the state.
Ben Tellez Photo Credit: John Bynum, Jr., @DVCMensHoops/Twitter
Photo Credit: John Sachs with Tech Fall
Photo by John Mac, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons
Jar-Lar, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Courtesy of ASDVC Webpage
Kylie Rivera examines a glass sculpture entitled "A Lil' Bit Rotten," by David Hevel.
Courtesy of DVC Athletics
Ink cover sample
DVC Women’s Volleyball: How Isabelle Dungca’s love for the sport brought her back to the court

Jasmine Naemi, Staff Writer
September 30, 2024
Courtesy of DVC Athletics
Courtesy of DVC Athletics

Diablo Valley College Women’s Volleyball is among the most competitive sports on campus, and one player this fall stands out because of her unusual start to the season—namely, the fact that she made it back on to the court.

Sophomore Isabelle Dungca played volleyball for nine years prior to coming to DVC, and said she always loved the sport. Throughout middle and high school, it was her constant companion — a place where she found joy in competition and friendship.

But when she went to college, things changed. Dungca had felt burnt out and overworked on the court, and needed to step away. Facing a new environment, with a rigorous academic schedule and a desire to focus more on personal growth, she decided to sit out her freshman year. 

The decision wasn’t an easy one, she said. 

“I took a year off from volleyball after my senior year of high school, and during that year, I missed so many aspects of the game,” said Dungca, who is now 19. 

Then, after speaking with DVC coach Jackie Ponciano-Babb in the spring of 2023, Dungca had a change of heart and decided to resume her volleyball career. Now, after playing outside hitter her whole life, she is DVC’s speedy libero — a position move she made because of the patellar tendinitis she developed playing high school volleyball. 

“If I wanted to continue in the sport, I knew I had to play a position that involved less jumping,” Dungca said. 

“As a libero, I am a more defensive player and much more focused on passing.”

The transition, from an offensive player to a strictly defensive role, has injected new passion into Dungca’s play, and was exactly what she felt she needed to get her athletic career back on track. 

As well as all the grit and hard work she put in on her own, Dungca credited her mother with helping push her back into the head space she needs to succeed.

“My biggest inspiration is my mom,” Dungca said. 

“She has always supported me and my siblings and she works so hard for the people she loves. Because of this, I want to do the best that I can to make her proud and make all her hard work worth it.”

As she continues to make her mark on the court for DVC, Dungca’s story serves as a reminder that it’s never too late to follow your passion, and that sometimes the road back is the most rewarding path you can take. 

About the Contributor
Jasmine Naemi, Staff Writer