DVC Women’s Volleyball: How Isabelle Dungca’s love for the sport brought her back to the court

Courtesy of DVC Athletics

Diablo Valley College Women’s Volleyball is among the most competitive sports on campus, and one player this fall stands out because of her unusual start to the season—namely, the fact that she made it back on to the court.

Sophomore Isabelle Dungca played volleyball for nine years prior to coming to DVC, and said she always loved the sport. Throughout middle and high school, it was her constant companion — a place where she found joy in competition and friendship.

But when she went to college, things changed. Dungca had felt burnt out and overworked on the court, and needed to step away. Facing a new environment, with a rigorous academic schedule and a desire to focus more on personal growth, she decided to sit out her freshman year.

The decision wasn’t an easy one, she said.

“I took a year off from volleyball after my senior year of high school, and during that year, I missed so many aspects of the game,” said Dungca, who is now 19.

Then, after speaking with DVC coach Jackie Ponciano-Babb in the spring of 2023, Dungca had a change of heart and decided to resume her volleyball career. Now, after playing outside hitter her whole life, she is DVC’s speedy libero — a position move she made because of the patellar tendinitis she developed playing high school volleyball.

“If I wanted to continue in the sport, I knew I had to play a position that involved less jumping,” Dungca said.

“As a libero, I am a more defensive player and much more focused on passing.”

The transition, from an offensive player to a strictly defensive role, has injected new passion into Dungca’s play, and was exactly what she felt she needed to get her athletic career back on track.

As well as all the grit and hard work she put in on her own, Dungca credited her mother with helping push her back into the head space she needs to succeed.

“My biggest inspiration is my mom,” Dungca said.

“She has always supported me and my siblings and she works so hard for the people she loves. Because of this, I want to do the best that I can to make her proud and make all her hard work worth it.”

As she continues to make her mark on the court for DVC, Dungca’s story serves as a reminder that it’s never too late to follow your passion, and that sometimes the road back is the most rewarding path you can take.