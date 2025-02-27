Sports Betting Is More Popular Than Ever — But Like All Addictions, It Comes with a Cost

The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer
Future of Healthcare Raises Concern at DVC
Courtesy of DVC's BBC Speaker Series
Women Entrepreneurs Share Inspiring Stories of Success
Trump’s Withdrawal of U.S. from Paris Agreement Deepens Concerns about Climate Future
Dr. Dani A. Cornejo (center) shared his thoughts on the election alongside Dr. Nolan Higdon (left) and James Wilson (right).
Post-Election Discussion Part Two: DVC Faculty Calls for Communal Resilience as Students Brace for a New Political Reality
Wildfires Are Imminent in Contra Costa County. How Can We Prepare?
Wildfires Are Imminent in Contra Costa County. How Can We Prepare?
Courtesy of DVC's BBC Speaker Series
Women Entrepreneurs Share Inspiring Stories of Success
Dr. Dani A. Cornejo (center) shared his thoughts on the election alongside Dr. Nolan Higdon (left) and James Wilson (right).
Post-Election Discussion Part Two: DVC Faculty Calls for Communal Resilience as Students Brace for a New Political Reality
Don Reed’s One Man Show Reaches DVC Students in Honor of Black History Month
Don Reed’s One Man Show Reaches DVC Students in Honor of Black History Month
More Electric Vehicles Create Higher Demand for EV Charging Stations on Campus
More Electric Vehicles Create Higher Demand for EV Charging Stations on Campus
Lunar New Year Highlights Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Culture at DVC
Lunar New Year Highlights Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Culture at DVC
Wildfires Are Imminent in Contra Costa County. How Can We Prepare?
Wildfires Are Imminent in Contra Costa County. How Can We Prepare?
Courtesy of California Volunteers, Office of the Governor
California Launches New Climate Change Initiative
Courtesy of Andrea Sorce
DVC Economics Professor Becomes Mayor of Vallejo: An Interview with Andrea Sorce
Photo by Joseph Belli. Condors flock at Pinnacles National Park. The birds tagged as numbers 12 and 86 were among those which flew to the Diablo Range on August 18, 2024.
Rarest Bird in Continental U.S. Returns to the East Bay for the Fourth Time
Courtesy of Dr. Sang Hea Kil
Suspended SJSU Professor Criticizes University Reaction to Pro-Palestinian Campus Protests
Future of Healthcare Raises Concern at DVC
Trump’s Withdrawal of U.S. from Paris Agreement Deepens Concerns about Climate Future
Dr. Dani A. Cornejo (center) shared his thoughts on the election alongside Dr. Nolan Higdon (left) and James Wilson (right).
Post-Election Discussion Part Two: DVC Faculty Calls for Communal Resilience as Students Brace for a New Political Reality
Curtesy of Stand Together Contra Costa
Students and Communities Unite in Contra Costa to Counter ICE Raids
Courtesy of Pexels
To Ban or Not to Ban: Students Weigh the Uncertain Future of TikTok
Courtesy of DVC's BBC Speaker Series
Women Entrepreneurs Share Inspiring Stories of Success
Is College Romance Over? Why Love isn’t Looking Good for Gen Z
Is College Romance Over? Why Love isn’t Looking Good for Gen Z
Sports Betting Is More Popular Than Ever — But Like All Addictions, It Comes with a Cost
Sports Betting Is More Popular Than Ever — But Like All Addictions, It Comes with a Cost
Wildfires Are Imminent in Contra Costa County. How Can We Prepare?
Wildfires Are Imminent in Contra Costa County. How Can We Prepare?
Don Reed’s One Man Show Reaches DVC Students in Honor of Black History Month
Don Reed’s One Man Show Reaches DVC Students in Honor of Black History Month
Is College Romance Over? Why Love isn’t Looking Good for Gen Z
Is College Romance Over? Why Love isn’t Looking Good for Gen Z
Don Reed’s One Man Show Reaches DVC Students in Honor of Black History Month
Don Reed’s One Man Show Reaches DVC Students in Honor of Black History Month
How DVC Students Are Grappling with the New Administration in Washington
How DVC Students Are Grappling with the New Administration in Washington
Courtesy of DVC's Black Student Union via Instagram
BSU Showcases Student Talent at ‘Rhythm & Roots’ Event
Courtesy of Evelyn McCollum
A ‘Passage’ to the Heart: How Theater and Community Brought Student Director Evelyn McCollum Back to DVC
Photo from GeekWire article
Finding Your Inner Potential: How Work Experiences and Determination Led This DVC Alum to Success
"Ghost Students" Abound As DVC Classes Overrun With Fake Enrollments
“Ghost Students” Abound As DVC Classes Overrun With Fake Enrollments
TimelyCare: 'A Therapist in Your Pocket' Free for DVC Students
TimelyCare: ‘A Therapist in Your Pocket’ Free for DVC Students
As a part of the SoCal University Tour, selected DVC students visited campuses like the University of Southern California to enhance their transfer journey. Courtesy of DVC Career and Transfer Services.
SoCal University Tour Illuminates the Path Forward for DVC Transfer Students
At the beginning of her presentation, Lynch shared a quote by Zora Neale Hurston, who worked toward racial justice in the U.S. by “documenting the history of struggle.”
Advancing Equity and Reparations in California
Courtesy of DVC's BBC Speaker Series
Women Entrepreneurs Share Inspiring Stories of Success
Sports Betting Is More Popular Than Ever — But Like All Addictions, It Comes with a Cost
Sports Betting Is More Popular Than Ever — But Like All Addictions, It Comes with a Cost
Wildfires Are Imminent in Contra Costa County. How Can We Prepare?
Wildfires Are Imminent in Contra Costa County. How Can We Prepare?
Costs on the Road: Alarming Bridge Toll Rates Are Impacting Student Commuters
Costs on the Road: Alarming Bridge Toll Rates Are Impacting Student Commuters
Student Anxiety Grows As Trump Immigration Crackdown Gains Speed
Student Anxiety Grows As Trump Immigration Crackdown Gains Speed
Bird Flu is Here to Stay. The U.S. Must Prepare
Privatizing Democracy: Tech Titans and Trump Forge A New Oligarchy
Privatizing Democracy: Tech Titans and Trump Forge A New Oligarchy
OPINION: The Healthcare System is Broken. MAHA Doesn’t Know Why.
Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash
OPINION: The Message Behind the Loss
Photo by Lesly Juarez on Unsplash. The MLB is stuck in the past, largely due to greedy team owners and commissioners over time allowing teams to spend without restriction. It’s time for a salary cap and floor to shorten the gap between rich and poor teams.
OPINION Unfair Advantage: Why Major League Baseball Needs a Salary Cap
Photo by Andy Kelly on Unsplash
Letter to the Editor: A.I. Should be Banned in Schools
Photo by bruce mars on Unsplash
Letter to the Editor: Are Millennials Lazy and Entitled?
Book Censorship: Academic Freedom Comes at a Price, When Will American Schools be Willing to Pay?
Letter to the Editor: How Money Wins the Election and Democracy Loses
Dr. Amer Araim, adjunct political science professor at DVC. Photo by Keith Parsons.
Letter to the Editor: Peace and Justice in the Holy Land 
OPINION: Democrats are Handing Trump the Narrative on Immigration
OPINION: Democrats are Handing Trump the Narrative on Immigration
Opinion: Mental Illness Is Not a Crime, So Let’s Stop Treating It Like One
Opinion: Mental Illness Is Not a Crime, So Let’s Stop Treating It Like One
Why Critical Media Literacy Matters: Dr. Allison Butler Talks Digital Tech and News Consumption in Higher Education
Why Critical Media Literacy Matters: Dr. Allison Butler Talks Digital Tech and News Consumption in Higher Education
Opinion: It’s Time We Called “Returning Students” By Another Name
Opinion: It’s Time We Called “Returning Students” By Another Name
Photo by Emily Wade on Unsplash
Opinion: The Danger of Using Technology to Babysit Our Youth
OPINION | Book Censorship: America’s Losing Battle for Academic Freedom
This Girl’s Guide: Going Solo to IndyCar at Laguna Seca
This Girl’s Guide: Going Solo to IndyCar at Laguna Seca
How Segregation and White Flight Continue to Impact Life in the East Bay
How Segregation and White Flight Continue to Impact Life in the East Bay
Gun Accessibility
Are the Latest Trends Worth Illegal Labor and Pollution?
Sports Betting Is More Popular Than Ever — But Like All Addictions, It Comes with a Cost
Sports Betting Is More Popular Than Ever — But Like All Addictions, It Comes with a Cost
Photo by Lesly Juarez on Unsplash. The MLB is stuck in the past, largely due to greedy team owners and commissioners over time allowing teams to spend without restriction. It’s time for a salary cap and floor to shorten the gap between rich and poor teams.
OPINION Unfair Advantage: Why Major League Baseball Needs a Salary Cap
Photo by Lee Ward. Women’s Water Polo captain Sofia Goodson takes aim during a Big 8 Conference game against Modesto Junior College. Goodson helped establish a lead over Modesto going into halftime and took the final winning shot in overtime.
Goodson and Colpo Shine as DVC Water Polo Battles in Conference Tournament
Photo by Coach Shelly Pierson. Courtesy of DVC athletics department.
Racing The Heat: How DVC Women’s Cross Country Athletes Push Through Extreme Conditions
Courtesy of Colin Dalvand (center)
Final Innings: My Oakland A’s Experience
Cyrus Saatsaz, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Opinion: How the Warriors Can Go Forward After a Year of Disappointment
Jar-Lar, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Brock Purdy’s Unexpected Journey from Mr. Irrelevant to MVP Finalist
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players' Success On and Off the Field
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players’ Success On and Off the Field
A’s Departure for Las Vegas Gets Resounding Boo from Oakland Fans
A’s Departure for Las Vegas Gets Resounding Boo from Oakland Fans
‘Change Needs to Occur’: Locals Outraged By Police Killing of Tyre Nichols
Photo by Lee Ward. Women’s Water Polo captain Sofia Goodson takes aim during a Big 8 Conference game against Modesto Junior College. Goodson helped establish a lead over Modesto going into halftime and took the final winning shot in overtime.
Goodson and Colpo Shine as DVC Water Polo Battles in Conference Tournament
Photo by Coach Shelly Pierson. Courtesy of DVC athletics department.
Racing The Heat: How DVC Women’s Cross Country Athletes Push Through Extreme Conditions
Courtesy of DVC Athletics
DVC Women’s Volleyball: How Isabelle Dungca’s love for the sport brought her back to the court
Courtesy of DVC Athletics
New Coach Takes the Helm of DVC Football
Photo by Lee Ward, associate head coach of the DVC swim team. Although Gigi Zuniga is in her first competitive swim season, she has already emerged as a top freestyler in the state.
Gigi Zuniga Makes a Splash In Her First Swim Season
Photo Credit: John Sachs with Tech Fall
Wrestler Amit Elor of DVC Brings Home Gold from Paris Olympics
Photo by John Mac, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons
The Caitlin Clark Effect
Jar-Lar, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Brock Purdy’s Unexpected Journey from Mr. Irrelevant to MVP Finalist
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players' Success On and Off the Field
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players’ Success On and Off the Field
Behind the Mic and On the Court, Malik Edwards’s Star Is Rising
Behind the Mic and On the Court, Malik Edwards’s Star Is Rising
The Inquirer, December 2024
The Inquirer, December 2024
The Inquirer, November 2024
The Inquirer, November 2024
The Inquirer, October 2024
The Inquirer, October 2024
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 5
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 5
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Last Spell
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Last Spell
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Last Spell
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Last Spell
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Dragon Magic
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Dragon Magic
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Love Jitters
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Love Jitters
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Late to Class
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Late to Class
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Art of Struggling
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Art of Struggling
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 5
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 5
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 4 feat. Flavio Cuevas & Abraham Allison
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 4 feat. Flavio Cuevas & Abraham Allison
Vikings Sports Splash – Episode 3
Vikings Sports Splash – Episode 3
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 3 feat. Dani Ahuicapahtzin Cornejo Ph.D.
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 3 feat. Dani Ahuicapahtzin Cornejo Ph.D.
The News Drop Podcast - Episode 2
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 2
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
The Hardships of San Francisco Crime: City Market Owner Speaks Out
The Hardships of San Francisco Crime: City Market Owner Speaks Out
Chemical Dependency Counselor Speaks on Fentanyl Crisis Here in The Bay Area
Chemical Dependency Counselor Speaks on Fentanyl Crisis Here in The Bay Area
Umoja Student Panel
E-cigs continue to cause controversy
The Inquirer, December 2024
The Inquirer, December 2024
The Inquirer, November 2024
The Inquirer, November 2024
The Inquirer, October 2024
The Inquirer, October 2024
Inquirer April 25 – May 22, 2018
Inquirer April 25 – May 22, 2018
Inquirer April 11 – April 24, 2018
Inquirer April 11 – April 24, 2018
The Inquirer, December 2024
The Inquirer, December 2024
The Inquirer, November 2024
The Inquirer, November 2024
The Inquirer, October 2024
The Inquirer, October 2024
Courtesy of Anthony Gonzales
Award-Winning Author Héctor Tobar Discusses Race, Stereotypes and Latino Identity at Puente Event
Courtesy of Evelyn McCollum
A ‘Passage’ to the Heart: How Theater and Community Brought Student Director Evelyn McCollum Back to DVC
Ink - Spring-Fall 2019
Ink – Spring-Fall 2019
Ink - Winter-Spring 2019
Ink – Winter-Spring 2019
Ink - Summer and Fall 2018
Ink – Summer and Fall 2018
Ink cover sample
Ink – Winter and Spring 2018
Ink - Summer and Fall 2017
Ink – Summer and Fall 2017
The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer
The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer

Sports Betting Is More Popular Than Ever — But Like All Addictions, It Comes with a Cost

Colin Dalvand, Staff Writer February 27, 2025
Sports Betting Is More Popular Than Ever — But Like All Addictions, It Comes with a Cost
Pixabay – AidanHowe

Sports betting has swept across the country in the last five years. According to the American Gaming Association, the amount of money wagered in the sports betting industry since 2018 has surpassed $220 billion.

But with the meteoric rise of sports betting comes a question that many students here have been unable to correctly answer: Is sports betting even legal in California?

“Oh, absolutely,” said one Diablo Valley College student.

“Definitely,” replied another.

“It has to be,” said a third.

In fact, students were shocked to hear that betting on sports is actually not legal in California.

On the other hand, the law allows for betting on daily fantasy sports, or “DFS,” on sites such as PrizePicks and Underdog, which allow bettors to place “over/under” bets, also known as total betting.

But from the perspective of some sports fans, the betting industry should by now be legal.

“Sports betting brings popularity to sports, and attracts more viewers,” said Luis Ayala, a student in his second semester at DVC.

A statistic from Variety seems to confirm this sentiment, as 67 percent of gamblers who typically bet on National Football League games reportedly watch the games more than they normally would because they have a wager.

The same can be said for NBA viewers, with over 55 percent of gamblers viewing games they would not typically watch.

But whereas sports betting could help increase viewership of games, it also brings negative side-effects that are raising concerns — namely, a mass increase in addiction.

“I know someone who has been in and out of rehab for addiction,” said Ashlee Kimmes, a social science tutor at DVC.

“Sports betting was what led them down that path. It can create addicts and makes conditions worse for current addicts.”

A fellow tutor, Dillon Rojas, concurred with Kimmes’ statement.

“Agencies make betting seem better than it actually is,” Rojas said. “It has definitely overstayed its welcome.”

According to the National Council on Problem Gambling, betting addictions are now at an all time high, with 2.5 million American adults reported to have a serious betting addiction, and at least 4 million more suffering from some semblance of addiction.

These addictions can become more serious, and diagnosed as “compulsive gambling,” according to the American Psychiatric Association and the American Medical Association.

Noting the cases on the rise, Rojas said, “[we need to] help people think more critically.”

“Why should one bet when they could use the money elsewhere? Any college student would be ripping their hair out because they could be using it for better,” he said.

Kimmes agreed that the effect on people’s mental health from sports betting needed to be addressed.

“Educate people on the risks of betting,” she said. “There needs to be more involvement from agencies and more willingness to help those who are affected.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributor
Colin Dalvand, Staff Writer