The State of Student Health

Due to increasing pressure on students to perform academically, land internships, and volunteer so they can be competitive on college applications, many young people are putting their health on the back burner.

Specifically, large numbers of students are grappling with obesity, malnutrition, depression, anxiety, and inconsistent sleep habits — all issues that can have wide-reaching impacts.

According to the Obesity Medicine Association, “a significant number of college students gain weight during their college years … Obesity has a substantial negative impact on students, including their overall wellbeing and academic performance.”

So what can students do to improve their habits and learn to be healthier while facing the numerous challenges of school? At Diablo Valley College, students have many options when it comes to classes that can improve their health, from yoga, hiking, swimming, and weightlifting, to classes focused on nutrition.

“Find a form of physical activity that you enjoy, or that you feel like you can develop a love for,” said Shelly Pierson, professor of kinesiology and department co-chair.

“On top of physical health, there is also a significant amount of research that shows exercising improves mood and your readiness and ability to focus and learn,” she added, suggesting that colleges should require fitness or wellness classes.

According to Pierson, starting in Fall 2025, changes to the California Community College general education requirements will remove lifelong learning and self-development courses as a requirement. This will mean fewer students will participate in these courses and less funding will be available to schools and teachers to offer classes like nutrition or weightlifting.

“It’s very hard to offer classes that aren’t required, because number one, students won’t take classes that aren’t required, and two, financial aid won’t pay for them, if they’re not part of a transfer degree,” she added. “So if there’s not enough enrollment in classes, then they get canceled.”

The role of exercise in improving student health can’t be overstated, according to Jimmy Collins, head football coach at DVC,

“There’s no better drug in the world than exercise,” Collins said. “When people say they don’t have enough time, I understand you don’t have enough time for a 30-minute to 1-hour workout, but you probably have time for two to three 5-10 minute workouts throughout the day.

“And you’re going to get very similar health benefits from that,” he added.

Additionally, a study published in the Journal of American College Health has shown that many students have unhealthy diet habits. The results showed that most students fail to meet the U.S. dietary guidelines for nutrients to limit, such as sugar, sodium, saturated fats, and refined grains.

Furthermore, students consume extreme amounts of caffeine, according to The Cureus Journal of Medical Science. “College students use very high doses of caffeine, an average of over 800 mg/day,” the journal reported, “which is approximately double the recommended safe dosage.”

This extreme caffeine intake can lead to adverse health effects like increased anxiety or panic attacks. A meta-analysis shows that caffeine consumption, especially above 400 milligrams per day, may increase the risk of anxiety.

What can be done to help students start their adult lives on a healthier path? Some of this may come down to a broader culture shift against putting pressure on students, otherwise, they will continue to let their health slide in the push for achievement.

“Getting people to experience consistent exercise and consistently eating better, you will feel better,” said Collins, “and that becomes addictive.”