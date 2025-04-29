DVC Continues to Redefine Alliances with Native American Communities

The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer
International Students Oppose the Dismantling of Historic News Outlet ‘Voice of America’
International Students Oppose the Dismantling of Historic News Outlet ‘Voice of America’
Concord Residents React to Abrupt Closure of Retailer JoAnn Fabrics
Concord Residents React to Abrupt Closure of Retailer JoAnn Fabrics
Thomas Simbulan (far right) joined the demonstration organized by Cameron Kuehn (second from right) to raise awareness about Mahmoud Khalil and defend the right to protest.
Grassroots Protesters Seek to Inform and Empower on DVC Campus
CSU Budget Cuts: Will They Affect Community College Transfer Students?
Pleasant Hill Community Faces Challenges with Retail Theft
Thomas Simbulan (far right) joined the demonstration organized by Cameron Kuehn (second from right) to raise awareness about Mahmoud Khalil and defend the right to protest.
Grassroots Protesters Seek to Inform and Empower on DVC Campus
Faculty and Administration Say Trump’s DEI Ban Won’t Impact DVC
Faculty and Administration Say Trump’s DEI Ban Won’t Impact DVC
DVC Releases New Protocols for Faculty and Staff to Handle ICE Encounters on Campus
DVC Releases New Protocols for Faculty and Staff to Handle ICE Encounters on Campus
Courtesy of DVC's BBC Speaker Series
Women Entrepreneurs Share Inspiring Stories of Success
Dr. Dani A. Cornejo (center) shared his thoughts on the election alongside Dr. Nolan Higdon (left) and James Wilson (right).
Post-Election Discussion Part Two: DVC Faculty Calls for Communal Resilience as Students Brace for a New Political Reality
Concord Residents React to Abrupt Closure of Retailer JoAnn Fabrics
Concord Residents React to Abrupt Closure of Retailer JoAnn Fabrics
CSU Budget Cuts: Will They Affect Community College Transfer Students?
Pleasant Hill Community Faces Challenges with Retail Theft
International Women’s Day Sparks Protests Across the Bay
International Women’s Day Sparks Protests Across the Bay
Wildfires Are Imminent in Contra Costa County. How Can We Prepare?
Wildfires Are Imminent in Contra Costa County. How Can We Prepare?
International Students Oppose the Dismantling of Historic News Outlet ‘Voice of America’
International Students Oppose the Dismantling of Historic News Outlet ‘Voice of America’
Protecting National Parks with Fewer Hands
Protecting National Parks with Fewer Hands
Faculty and Administration Say Trump’s DEI Ban Won’t Impact DVC
Faculty and Administration Say Trump’s DEI Ban Won’t Impact DVC
DVC Releases New Protocols for Faculty and Staff to Handle ICE Encounters on Campus
DVC Releases New Protocols for Faculty and Staff to Handle ICE Encounters on Campus
Future of Healthcare Raises Concern at DVC
Muwekma Ohlone Indians in a Tule Boat on the San Francisco Bay,
DVC Continues to Redefine Alliances with Native American Communities
Summer Programs at DVC Enrich Learning for Kids and Adults Alike
DVC Symphonic Band Echoes “The Times They Are A-Changin’”
DVC Symphonic Band Echoes “The Times They Are A-Changin’”
Is Social Media Reshaping How College Students Choose a Career after Graduating?
Is Social Media Reshaping How College Students Choose a Career after Graduating?
DVC Students Express Concerns About Recent Anti-Tesla Vandalism
DVC Students Express Concerns About Recent Anti-Tesla Vandalism
Muwekma Ohlone Indians in a Tule Boat on the San Francisco Bay,
DVC Continues to Redefine Alliances with Native American Communities
Summer Programs at DVC Enrich Learning for Kids and Adults Alike
DVC Symphonic Band Echoes “The Times They Are A-Changin’”
DVC Symphonic Band Echoes “The Times They Are A-Changin’”
DVC Students Express Concerns About Recent Anti-Tesla Vandalism
DVC Students Express Concerns About Recent Anti-Tesla Vandalism
Left to right: Ellie Celine, Samuel Westbrook, Andi Anderson
A Haunting Comedy Comes to DVC
Is Social Media Reshaping How College Students Choose a Career after Graduating?
Is Social Media Reshaping How College Students Choose a Career after Graduating?
Is Missing Out On the “College Experience” Worth It? A Community College Perspective
Is Missing Out On the “College Experience” Worth It? A Community College Perspective
Campus Culture Collide: Student Life in Europe vs. the U.S.
Campus Culture Collide: Student Life in Europe vs. the U.S.
Photo from GeekWire article
Finding Your Inner Potential: How Work Experiences and Determination Led This DVC Alum to Success
"Ghost Students" Abound As DVC Classes Overrun With Fake Enrollments
“Ghost Students” Abound As DVC Classes Overrun With Fake Enrollments
Gen Z Shakes Up Drinking Culture
Gen Z Shakes Up Drinking Culture
Courtesy of DVC's BBC Speaker Series
Women Entrepreneurs Share Inspiring Stories of Success
Sports Betting Is More Popular Than Ever — But Like All Addictions, It Comes with a Cost
Sports Betting Is More Popular Than Ever — But Like All Addictions, It Comes with a Cost
Wildfires Are Imminent in Contra Costa County. How Can We Prepare?
Wildfires Are Imminent in Contra Costa County. How Can We Prepare?
Costs on the Road: Alarming Bridge Toll Rates Are Impacting Student Commuters
Costs on the Road: Alarming Bridge Toll Rates Are Impacting Student Commuters
Diet Culture on Social Media is Causing a Rise of Disordered Eating
Diet Culture on Social Media is Causing a Rise of Disordered Eating
Matcha and Spa Water: How Cultural Appropriation is Being Normalized on Social Media
Matcha and Spa Water: How Cultural Appropriation is Being Normalized on Social Media
Show Me the Money: Opportunity and Obstacles for Collegiate Athletes
Show Me the Money: Opportunity and Obstacles for Collegiate Athletes
Justifying Athletic Drug Testing and Ensuring Integrity
As the Country Becomes More Divided, So Does the News
Justifying Athletic Drug Testing and Ensuring Integrity
As the Country Becomes More Divided, So Does the News
Photo by Andy Kelly on Unsplash
Letter to the Editor: A.I. Should be Banned in Schools
Photo by bruce mars on Unsplash
Letter to the Editor: Are Millennials Lazy and Entitled?
Book Censorship: Academic Freedom Comes at a Price, When Will American Schools be Willing to Pay?
OPINION: Democrats are Handing Trump the Narrative on Immigration
OPINION: Democrats are Handing Trump the Narrative on Immigration
Opinion: Mental Illness Is Not a Crime, So Let’s Stop Treating It Like One
Opinion: Mental Illness Is Not a Crime, So Let’s Stop Treating It Like One
Why Critical Media Literacy Matters: Dr. Allison Butler Talks Digital Tech and News Consumption in Higher Education
Why Critical Media Literacy Matters: Dr. Allison Butler Talks Digital Tech and News Consumption in Higher Education
Opinion: It’s Time We Called “Returning Students” By Another Name
Opinion: It’s Time We Called “Returning Students” By Another Name
Photo by Emily Wade on Unsplash
Opinion: The Danger of Using Technology to Babysit Our Youth
OPINION | Book Censorship: America’s Losing Battle for Academic Freedom
This Girl’s Guide: Going Solo to IndyCar at Laguna Seca
This Girl’s Guide: Going Solo to IndyCar at Laguna Seca
How Segregation and White Flight Continue to Impact Life in the East Bay
How Segregation and White Flight Continue to Impact Life in the East Bay
Gun Accessibility
Are the Latest Trends Worth Illegal Labor and Pollution?
Sports Betting Is More Popular Than Ever — But Like All Addictions, It Comes with a Cost
Sports Betting Is More Popular Than Ever — But Like All Addictions, It Comes with a Cost
Photo by Lesly Juarez on Unsplash. The MLB is stuck in the past, largely due to greedy team owners and commissioners over time allowing teams to spend without restriction. It’s time for a salary cap and floor to shorten the gap between rich and poor teams.
OPINION Unfair Advantage: Why Major League Baseball Needs a Salary Cap
Photo by Lee Ward. Women’s Water Polo captain Sofia Goodson takes aim during a Big 8 Conference game against Modesto Junior College. Goodson helped establish a lead over Modesto going into halftime and took the final winning shot in overtime.
Goodson and Colpo Shine as DVC Water Polo Battles in Conference Tournament
Photo by Coach Shelly Pierson. Courtesy of DVC athletics department.
Racing The Heat: How DVC Women’s Cross Country Athletes Push Through Extreme Conditions
Courtesy of Colin Dalvand (center)
Final Innings: My Oakland A’s Experience
Cyrus Saatsaz, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Opinion: How the Warriors Can Go Forward After a Year of Disappointment
Jar-Lar, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Brock Purdy’s Unexpected Journey from Mr. Irrelevant to MVP Finalist
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players' Success On and Off the Field
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players’ Success On and Off the Field
A’s Departure for Las Vegas Gets Resounding Boo from Oakland Fans
A’s Departure for Las Vegas Gets Resounding Boo from Oakland Fans
‘Change Needs to Occur’: Locals Outraged By Police Killing of Tyre Nichols
Photo by Lee Ward. Women’s Water Polo captain Sofia Goodson takes aim during a Big 8 Conference game against Modesto Junior College. Goodson helped establish a lead over Modesto going into halftime and took the final winning shot in overtime.
Goodson and Colpo Shine as DVC Water Polo Battles in Conference Tournament
Photo by Coach Shelly Pierson. Courtesy of DVC athletics department.
Racing The Heat: How DVC Women’s Cross Country Athletes Push Through Extreme Conditions
Courtesy of DVC Athletics
DVC Women’s Volleyball: How Isabelle Dungca’s love for the sport brought her back to the court
Courtesy of DVC Athletics
New Coach Takes the Helm of DVC Football
Photo by Lee Ward, associate head coach of the DVC swim team. Although Gigi Zuniga is in her first competitive swim season, she has already emerged as a top freestyler in the state.
Gigi Zuniga Makes a Splash In Her First Swim Season
Photo Credit: John Sachs with Tech Fall
Wrestler Amit Elor of DVC Brings Home Gold from Paris Olympics
Photo by John Mac, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons
The Caitlin Clark Effect
Jar-Lar, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Brock Purdy’s Unexpected Journey from Mr. Irrelevant to MVP Finalist
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players' Success On and Off the Field
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players’ Success On and Off the Field
Behind the Mic and On the Court, Malik Edwards’s Star Is Rising
Behind the Mic and On the Court, Malik Edwards’s Star Is Rising
The Inquirer, December 2024
The Inquirer, December 2024
The Inquirer, November 2024
The Inquirer, November 2024
The Inquirer, October 2024
The Inquirer, October 2024
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 5
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 5
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Last Spell
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Last Spell
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Last Spell
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Last Spell
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Dragon Magic
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Dragon Magic
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Love Jitters
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Love Jitters
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Late to Class
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Late to Class
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Art of Struggling
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Art of Struggling
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 5
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 5
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 4 feat. Flavio Cuevas & Abraham Allison
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 4 feat. Flavio Cuevas & Abraham Allison
Vikings Sports Splash – Episode 3
Vikings Sports Splash – Episode 3
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 3 feat. Dani Ahuicapahtzin Cornejo Ph.D.
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 3 feat. Dani Ahuicapahtzin Cornejo Ph.D.
The News Drop Podcast - Episode 2
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 2
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
The Hardships of San Francisco Crime: City Market Owner Speaks Out
The Hardships of San Francisco Crime: City Market Owner Speaks Out
Chemical Dependency Counselor Speaks on Fentanyl Crisis Here in The Bay Area
Chemical Dependency Counselor Speaks on Fentanyl Crisis Here in The Bay Area
Umoja Student Panel
E-cigs continue to cause controversy
The Inquirer, December 2024
The Inquirer, December 2024
The Inquirer, November 2024
The Inquirer, November 2024
The Inquirer, October 2024
The Inquirer, October 2024
Inquirer April 25 – May 22, 2018
Inquirer April 25 – May 22, 2018
Inquirer April 11 – April 24, 2018
Inquirer April 11 – April 24, 2018
Show Me the Money: Opportunity and Obstacles for Collegiate Athletes
Show Me the Money: Opportunity and Obstacles for Collegiate Athletes
Photo Hijas del Campo Website
Nonprofit Champions Immigrant Farm Workers in Contra Costa, Inspiring Students to Take Action
As DVC Makes Strides to Recycle, Lots of Plastic Waste Still Remains
As DVC Makes Strides to Recycle, Lots of Plastic Waste Still Remains
The Inquirer, December 2024
The Inquirer, December 2024
The Inquirer, November 2024
The Inquirer, November 2024
Ink - Spring-Fall 2019
Ink – Spring-Fall 2019
Ink - Winter-Spring 2019
Ink – Winter-Spring 2019
Ink - Summer and Fall 2018
Ink – Summer and Fall 2018
Ink cover sample
Ink – Winter and Spring 2018
Ink - Summer and Fall 2017
Ink – Summer and Fall 2017
The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer
The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer

DVC Continues to Redefine Alliances with Native American Communities

Gracebelle Ma, Staff Writer April 29, 2025
Muwekma Ohlone Indians in a Tule Boat on the San Francisco Bay,
Russian Painter Louis Andrevitch Choris, 1822
Muwekma Ohlone Indians in a Tule Boat on the San Francisco Bay,

In the fall of 2019, while being considered for the library chair position at Diablo Valley College, Lindsey Shively was led on a tour of the Pleasant Hill campus library when a distinct image caught her eye. In a back corner of the building stood a display of Native human remains and artifacts that left Shively dismayed — and compelled her on the spot to make a change.

“It was entirely in the past tense, outdated, racist, colonial,” Shively recalled, “so I made a commitment to myself at the interview, (saying), ‘If I get this job, this is the first thing that I’m going to change.’”

Shively, now the tenured chair of the DVC Library, discovered that a number of displaced human remains and artifacts belonging to Indigenous tribes had been brought to campus through archaeological digs led by DVC. And implementing changes wasn’t as simple as they seemed. 

According to a 2022 online archive posted by the Federal Register, a national archive of the U.S. government, the physical remains of 16 Native individuals with their associated funerary remnants were brought to DVC’s campus between the early 1950s and the 1970s. All of them trace back to the northern California tribes of Wilton Rancheria and Muwekma Ohlone.

In 1990, the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA) protected all cultural remains and demanded that any items be returned to their rightful tribes by institutions receiving federal funding, including schools. 

All the remains and items that had been stored in an on-campus museum at DVC were later moved to the library, following the museum’s closure in the early 2000s. 

According to President Susan Lamb, speaking in a recent interview with The Inquirer, conversations about a possible repatriation process had occurred, but weren’t followed through until 2019, when Lamb initiated the process to return many of the remains and artifacts at DVC to their original tribes. The plan got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she said, and the fact that one of the Native tribes involved, the Muwekm a Ohlone, is not federally recognized. 

But through patience and persistence, the repatriation finally occurred. “You know there’s a saying that if you don’t know your history, you’re doomed to repeat it,” Lamb said after the process was complete in 2023

The next year, in October 2024, DVC formed a Native American Task Force to further guide the school in its relations with Native communities. The group involves school staff and leaders that seek to establish outreach and connection with local tribes. 

Shively, a leading voice on the task force, explained its overall goal. “We’re interested in thinking about how the college can be in a right relationship with not only the Native people of this land, but urban Indigenous communities broadly in the area” she said.

Currently the task group is looking to develop a land acknowledgement approved by the local Tribal Councils. But even as DVC takes progressive steps to improve relations and acknowledgements with Native communities, a majority of California schools have yet to do the same.   

Despite NAGPRA’s passage into law almost four decades ago, many California universities and colleges have failed to comply. For example, UC Berkeley continues to hold more than 9,300 unrepatriated Indigenous human remains, more than any other educational institution in the United States. 

Native American leaders have also been disappointed to find, through a third state audit in 2023, that more than half of the California State University campuses with remains or cultural items have not returned them.

Dani Cornejo, an educator in a multitude of courses at various schools, including Diablo Valley College and American Indian Child Resource Center, joined the Native American Task Force during its launch last fall. An outspoken Indigenous rights advocate, he has taught and led DVC’s ethnic studies program since its creation in 2022, and emphasized the context of the repatriation. 

“I’m glad they’ve been repatriated, but having them on campus until 2023 is way too long,” said Cornejo.

“For some reason, the unearthing of Native bones and storage at universities for archaeology and examination [or] things of this nature is seen as ‘appropriate.’ It’s the equivalent of going to a cemetery, unearthing somebody’s coffin, pulling out their bones to study,” he said. 

“You can’t imagine that with any other community.” 

View Story Comments
Print this Story