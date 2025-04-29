DVC Symphonic Band Echoes “The Times They Are A-Changin’”

The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

Nicole McClure, Staff Writer April 29, 2025
Bob Dylan’s classic melody, “The Times They Are A-Changin,’” captured a period in U.S. history, the famed 1960s, when protests rang through the streets and echoed through the halls of Congress. A time when “change” was the story of an entire generation. A time that was thought to be one of a kind. 

But it is clear now, more than ever, that Dylan’s song is an anthem that rings true beyond just the Baby Boomers. 

In an effort to capture and recreate Dylan’s spirit of protest music, Diablo Valley College’s Symphonic Band hosted a concert earlier this month that was more than a tribute to any one singer. Instead, the April 3 event was a love letter to generations of musicians who have advocated for change through tambourines, guitars and the many other instruments available to them.  

Kaitlin Bove, the director of bands and a music professor at DVC, led the song arrangement for the event, which gained inspiration from “a similar concert [I conducted] at a former school,” she said, where she “loved the theme and wanted to further explore protest music.”  

“I picked ‘The Times They Are A-Changin’ as a very general theme that could work for any era,” Bove said.

Hudson Schuchmann, a DVC alum who is now studying music at UC Berkeley, spoke at the event about Dylan’s influence in the realm of protest music.

“Dylan showed us what a young person can do to change the world—what music can do to change the world,” Schuchmann said. 

The performance consisted of a diverse musical lineup, featuring songs such as “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” written by Rosamand Johnson, which is known historically as the black national anthem, and “Angel Down,” written by Lady Gaga, which reflects on the modern state of our world. 

The percussion line had a feature where musicians swapped out their usual snares and bass drums for metal and plastic trash cans.

One of many instrumentalists in the band, Olivia Butcher, a music major who plays the euphonium, commented on one song’s meaning.

“‘American Elegy’ is a tribute to [the school shooting at] Columbine,” Butcher said. “On the screen projector, we were supposed to have a bunch of information, and I remember that being really emotional for me because of the meaning behind it. I think I cried during the rehearsal because of how important it was for us to play that.”

Butcher continued, “Music is always a very important part of protest. All of the protests I have been to, there’s always noise makers, chants, music, but also the unspoken part. We can express emotion without words through sounds, chords, different notes and how they’re configured.”  

Bove reflected on the potential impact of the concert on its listeners.

“I hope that it inspires community,” she said. “If people are feeling a certain way, maybe they have not expressed it yet, so they can say, ‘Oh, other people [in the audience] may feel the same as I do.’ [Even] the people on stage, and the composer, might have felt the same way.” 

The goal of the show, Bove added, was “also to inspire people to make art themselves, to change people’s minds, and move us progressively forward into the future.”

