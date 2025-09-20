The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

Students gather around a booth at the On-Campus Job and Transfer Resources Fair.
Campus Job & Transfer Resource Fair Doubles Possibilities For Nearly 600 DVC Students
Joybound Around Town in Broadway Plaza, Walnut Creek.
“Joybound Around Town” Event Spotlights Walnut Creek Animal Rescue
Catherine Franco pictured on her DVC profile
New San Ramon Campus Dean Brings Fresh Ideas to Advance the Careers of Students
Photo by DreiKubik on Pixabay
Proposition 50: California Fights Back Against GOP Power Grab
Students gather around a booth at the On-Campus Job and Transfer Resources Fair.
Catherine Franco pictured on her DVC profile
Thomas Simbulan (far right) joined the demonstration organized by Cameron Kuehn (second from right) to raise awareness about Mahmoud Khalil and defend the right to protest.
Grassroots Protesters Seek to Inform and Empower on DVC Campus
Joybound Around Town in Broadway Plaza, Walnut Creek.
CSU Budget Cuts: Will They Affect Community College Transfer Students?
Photo by DreiKubik on Pixabay
2025 photo of Hetch Hetchy after dam construction.
New DVC President Monica Chahal poses for a photo outside the Student Services Center on the Pleasant Hill campus.
AANHPI student ambassadors (from left: Kevin Maunahan, Maryrose Gonzales, Alana Pampo, Alohi Cautiverio, and Shinjoo Kim) welcome students at the “Communi-Tea with AANHPI” Boba Social.
New Learning Community Spotlights Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Students
New DVC President Monica Chahal poses for a photo outside the Student Services Center on the Pleasant Hill campus.
AANHPI student ambassadors (from left: Kevin Maunahan, Maryrose Gonzales, Alana Pampo, Alohi Cautiverio, and Shinjoo Kim) welcome students at the “Communi-Tea with AANHPI” Boba Social.
Thomas Scoggins poses for a photo at the Student Veteran Resource Center (SVRC).
Student veteran flagbearers set off across campus for 9/11 tribute run.
Thomas Scoggins poses for a photo at the Student Veteran Resource Center (SVRC).
Student veteran flagbearers set off across campus for 9/11 tribute run.
2025 photo of Hetch Hetchy after dam construction.
Thomas Scoggins poses for a photo at the Student Veteran Resource Center (SVRC).
Student veteran flagbearers set off across campus for 9/11 tribute run.
Pete Linforth from Pixabay
The Final American Presidency?
Photo from Pexels
Organized Religion Is Out, Secularism Is In
Justifying Athletic Drug Testing and Ensuring Integrity
As the Country Becomes More Divided, So Does the News
Photo by Andy Kelly on Unsplash
Letter to the Editor: A.I. Should be Banned in Schools
Photo by bruce mars on Unsplash
Letter to the Editor: Are Millennials Lazy and Entitled?
Photo by Emily Wade on Unsplash
Opinion: The Danger of Using Technology to Babysit Our Youth
OPINION | Book Censorship: America’s Losing Battle for Academic Freedom
Gun Accessibility
Are the Latest Trends Worth Illegal Labor and Pollution?
Photos from DVC Baseball Instagram/Jaden Martinez
The JUCO Gauntlet: More Than Just Winning for DVC Baseball
Photo by Lesly Juarez on Unsplash. The MLB is stuck in the past, largely due to greedy team owners and commissioners over time allowing teams to spend without restriction. It’s time for a salary cap and floor to shorten the gap between rich and poor teams.
OPINION Unfair Advantage: Why Major League Baseball Needs a Salary Cap
Photo by Lee Ward. Women’s Water Polo captain Sofia Goodson takes aim during a Big 8 Conference game against Modesto Junior College. Goodson helped establish a lead over Modesto going into halftime and took the final winning shot in overtime.
Goodson and Colpo Shine as DVC Water Polo Battles in Conference Tournament
Photo by Coach Shelly Pierson. Courtesy of DVC athletics department.
Racing The Heat: How DVC Women’s Cross Country Athletes Push Through Extreme Conditions
Cyrus Saatsaz, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Opinion: How the Warriors Can Go Forward After a Year of Disappointment
Jar-Lar, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Brock Purdy’s Unexpected Journey from Mr. Irrelevant to MVP Finalist
‘Change Needs to Occur’: Locals Outraged By Police Killing of Tyre Nichols
Photo by Lee Ward. Women’s Water Polo captain Sofia Goodson takes aim during a Big 8 Conference game against Modesto Junior College. Goodson helped establish a lead over Modesto going into halftime and took the final winning shot in overtime.
Photo by Coach Shelly Pierson. Courtesy of DVC athletics department.
Racing The Heat: How DVC Women’s Cross Country Athletes Push Through Extreme Conditions
Courtesy of DVC Athletics
Courtesy of DVC Athletics
New Coach Takes the Helm of DVC Football
Photo by Lee Ward, associate head coach of the DVC swim team. Although Gigi Zuniga is in her first competitive swim season, she has already emerged as a top freestyler in the state.
Gigi Zuniga Makes a Splash In Her First Swim Season
Photo Credit: John Sachs with Tech Fall
Wrestler Amit Elor of DVC Brings Home Gold from Paris Olympics
Photo by John Mac, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons
The Caitlin Clark Effect
Jar-Lar, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
2025 photo of Hetch Hetchy after dam construction.
Photo Hijas del Campo Website
The Inquirer

New Learning Community Spotlights Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Students

Gracebelle Ma’ake, Staff WriterSeptember 20, 2025
Gracebelle Ma’ake
AANHPI student ambassadors (from left: Kevin Maunahan, Maryrose Gonzales, Alana Pampo, Alohi Cautiverio, and Shinjoo Kim) welcome students at the “Communi-Tea with AANHPI” Boba Social.

On Aug. 28, the recently formed Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) learning community kicked off the fall semester at Diablo Valley College with its first social event of the 2025-26 school year.

More than 80 enthusiastic students attended the “Communi-Tea with AANHPI” Boba Social, where participants met new people while enjoying free boba drinks and lumpia rolls — popular traditional nourishments in East and Southeast Asian cultures.

“Throughout my time as an Asian American student in my educational journey, I feel like there haven’t been a lot of resources or communities for me, like there are for certain groups or minorities,” said Shinjoo Kim, a business, economics, and political science major now in her first semester at DVC, who attended the event.

“Having something like this is really exciting for me,” she said.

The initiative launched in the 2025 spring semester and now joins similar educational programs that cater to specific student groups on campus. For example, both the Umoja and Puente learning communities, which serve African American and Mexican American/Latino students, respectively, have assisted DVC students for over 10 years.

Diablo Valley College is one of 51 community colleges in California launching the AANHPI program with a new course curriculum this fall, and the first in the Contra Costa County Community College District. The learning community aims to help over 1,300 AANHPI-identifying students at DVC navigate their academic experience with culturally responsive events, dedicated counseling, scholarships, college tours and conferences.

Half of Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander students in California attend community colleges, and 44 percent of Asian Americans, according to 2025 analytics released by AAPI Data.

Dedicated faculty and staff have been directly involved in bringing the AANHPI initiative to DVC, including the dean of business and computer science, Charlie Shi, who serves as the program’s campus lead.

Shi shared that monthly task force meetings between DVC personnel and AANHPI student ambassadors were held throughout the year, including discussions about upcoming events and mentorship sessions in preparation for the program’s launch. “We want to create a sense of community, especially for AANHPI identifying students,” he said.

“We have thousands of [those] students, AANHPI identifying students, and are focused on first-time and low-income students who need support.”

Diablo Valley College AANHPI campus lead, Charlie Shi (left) and coordinator, Andrea Medina (right) enjoy boba refreshments. (Gracebelle Ma’ake)

Andrea Medina, a Filipino-American media studies professor at DVC who helps coordinate the AANHPI program and its events, staffed a booth at the San Ramon Campus for Welcome Day on Aug. 23.

“I’m also a faculty at San Ramon Campus, and my classroom has 80-90 percent AAPI students,” Medina said. “I feel that they were really excited that they were recognized.”

“Puente is around cycle 30,” in terms of how many semesters it has been offered, Medina added. “Umoja is around cycle 20. We’re on cycle one. It’s completely brand new and long overdue.”

The AANHPI learning community will continue to host culturally celebratory events on campus this semester, including a Kava Ceremony on Sept. 19 and a Lunar Festival on Sept. 26.

