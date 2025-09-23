A New Chapter for DVC: College Welcomes Dr. Monica Chahal As President

In a new chapter for Diablo Valley College, the school welcomed Dr. Monica Chahal on June 11 to serve as the ninth president in its 76-year history.

The Contra Costa Community College District (4CD) announced Chahal’s hire on May 19, as she replaced the outgoing president, Susan Lamb, as permanent president of DVC.

Chahal applied for the role at the same time that she applied to be president of College of the Desert in Palm Desert, Southern California. She was chosen for the position over Dr. Davin Brown, a vice president of student services at City College of Sacramento.

Chahal recalled the moment she learned the news, when Chancellor Mojdeh Mehdizadeh reached out to her by phone. Chahal was at the time occupied attending an event honoring athletes at Clovis College in Fresno, where she served as the interim president.

“When I looked at my phone, I saw the chancellor’s name, [and] I wasn’t able to answer at that moment,” Chahal said, because “I was getting ready to go on stage and address a room full of student athletes.”

“So I called her back and we had a conversation. I was thrilled.”

Chahal said she had a strong desire to stay in Northern California in order to be close to her family. After working in the California Community Colleges system for almost three decades, her roles have ranged from classified professional to faculty to administrative positions — culminating in her presidency at DVC.

To a deep extent, her personal journey from India to California has shaped her unique perspectives on becoming an educator.

Born in Punjab, of Sikh origin, Chahal attended boarding schools during her K-5 years. In early life, she said she received a strong and established foundation from her family of educators, which influenced and inspired her career decisions.

“I have lots of teachers in my family, and sometimes you don’t realize they are mentors until years later when you look back,” Chahal told the Inquirer in a September interview.

“I would say the greatest influencers in my life are my parents, and specifically my dad.”

Chahal recalled her father’s support and encouragement to follow her passion in both work and life — and specifically, to choose a career that gives her joy.

“He was a feminist. I didn’t realize he was a feminist, but he was a feminist,” she said.

In 1976, Chahal and her sister immigrated with their parents to the United States in search of better opportunities.

They came to California, settling initially in Fresno in the Central Valley, where Chahal attended middle school.

“I have very good memories of immigration. I was a child so the first thought was that it was hot. It was the summer in Fresno and I missed my family,” said Chahal.

During her sophomore year of high school, her family moved to Yuba City in the northern Sacramento area, where Chahal graduated and attended Yuba College.

She then transferred to UC Davis, where she received a Bachelor of Arts in English, and later returned to work at Yuba College as a part-time faculty member and instructional assistant, while pursuing a Master of Arts in English at Sacramento State University.

She ultimately returned to UC Davis to complete her doctorate in education in 1996.

Two years later, Chahal got the opportunity to work full-time teaching at Woodland College as an English professor. She later became dean of instruction at Woodland, a role she held from 2013 to 2019.

Chahal went on to work at Clovis Community College from 2019 to 2025, serving as the vice president of instruction, and in her final year she served as the school’s interim president.

During her tenure, Chahal showcased her ability to improve the institution within the broader Clovis community.

In particular, she led the implementation of the “Guided Pathways” initiative, a comprehensive system designed to keep students on their academic journey and improve completion rates at Clovis.

As a result of her program leadership, the college saw a 15 percent increase in students completing their associate degrees within three years. Now, Chahal has set her sights on making further impacts at DVC.

Since her arrival here this fall, Chahal has prioritized the importance of free speech and tolerance among other particularly sensitive subjects that have roiled the country, and which have been reflected on campus as well.

In September, during her second month in office, she addressed students and faculty in an email about the appearance of racist graffiti, and an incident involving an anti-LGBTQ Christian extremist, which occurred in the commons on the Pleasant Hill campus.

“People are going to say all kinds of things. Some will make you very angry,” said Chahal, reflecting on recent reactions by students and faculty to current tensions.

“They can say what they want. It’s how you respond back,” she said.

In moments of heightened conflict, she added, “You have control. I’m hoping that our students are learning the same.”

Chahal said that whatever nature of conflict or disagreements may emerge, it’s important to respect all the voices at DVC.

“I want to acknowledge that the climate in our country feels very heavy right now,” she said. “Especially at times like these, I ask that we continue to honor our community norms and shared values: listen generously, choose care, and look out for one another.”

Chahal will be formally inaugurated as the new DVC president on Oct. 9, at an event set to take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Bistro Cafeteria on the Pleasant Hill campus.