Inquirer Podcast: COVID-19 Ripples Across the NFL, Trump Contracts the Virus, and the Approaching End of Fire Season
October 7, 2020
Join us for The Diablo Valley College’s Inquirer Podcast!
In its second episode The Inquirer discusses some of the latest local and regional news, including speaker Boots Riley who spoke virtually at DVC Oct. 7. Hosts Anthony Perry and Carter Herrera discuss President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis, impending National Basketball Association playoffs, and the fires roaring across California.
0:50 Boots Riley & Social Justice
9:30 NFL COVID-19 Outbreak
19:20 Trump & COVID-19
26:20 NBA Playoffs
27:20 Oakland Athletics’ Playoffs
29:10 California Fires Update
Editor-in-Chief, Fall 2020
Sports Editor, Spring 2020
Twitter: @Perry_49ers
Staff member, Fall 2020