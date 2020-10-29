Inquirer Podcast: Minority Communities and COVID-19, the Importance of Masks and the 2020 Major League Baseball World Series

Photos courtesy of the L.A. Dodgers and vhines200 on Flickr.

Anthony Perry and Carter Herrera
October 29, 2020

Join us for The Diablo Valley College’s Inquirer Podcast!

In its fifth episode, The Inquirer discusses current events with Editor-in-chief Anthony Perry and staff member Carter Herrera. Learn about this week’s latest stories, as well as local news and national sports!

4:00 The Impact of COVID-19 on Minority Communities

10:50 The Stigma Against Masks in America

14:20 White Supremacist Graffiti Spotted in Lafayette

19:10 Los Angeles Dodgers Win 2020 World Series

For more details, please read Cheasanee Hetherington’s article on how COVID-19 has impacted minorities.