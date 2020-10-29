Inquirer Podcast: Minority Communities and COVID-19, the Importance of Masks and the 2020 Major League Baseball World Series
October 29, 2020
Join us for The Diablo Valley College’s Inquirer Podcast!
In its fifth episode, The Inquirer discusses current events with Editor-in-chief Anthony Perry and staff member Carter Herrera. Learn about this week’s latest stories, as well as local news and national sports!
4:00 The Impact of COVID-19 on Minority Communities
10:50 The Stigma Against Masks in America
14:20 White Supremacist Graffiti Spotted in Lafayette
19:10 Los Angeles Dodgers Win 2020 World Series
For more details, please read Cheasanee Hetherington’s article on how COVID-19 has impacted minorities.
Editor-in-Chief, Fall 2020
Sports Editor, Spring 2020
Twitter: @Perry_49ers
Staff member, Fall 2020