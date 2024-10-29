New Inclusivity & Wellness Center Provides a ‘Beacon of Hope’ to Students

The opening of the new Inclusivity and Wellness Center at Diablo Valley College represents a significant step forward in supporting the diverse needs of the student body, according to school administration.

The center, located in a newly remodeled space on the first floor of the Student Union Building, Room 111, had its grand opening on Oct. 16, and is already welcoming students in need.

“We aspire to be a beacon of hope and empowerment for our students to thrive academically, personally and emotionally,” said Eric Handy, DVC’s interim dean of student equity and engagement.

Resources and Services

The Inclusivity and Wellness Center seeks to provide a comprehensive array of resources and services. While six other student centers exist on campus, this center will be the premier resource hub for direct-to-student health and wellness services, according to Handy.

“We’re going to be providing health services directly to students, free of cost, which is a big part of our basic needs,” Handy said.

The Inclusivity and Wellness Center publicizes upcoming events and opportunities for students on their Instagram, @dvc.iwc.

To make it easier for students to access the support they need without financial barriers, Handy said the center will offer free medical and mental health services including flu shots, various illness testing kits, free snacks and wellness counseling.

“Our goal with this Inclusivity and Wellness Center is to be a focal point where students can come and get recharged, get re-energized, [and] be able to put some healthy, nutritious food in their system,” he added.

The administration’s goal with the center is to enable students to focus on their academic pursuits, engage in personal growth, and develop a stronger sense of community and belonging on campus.

Handy said the idea is for students to “be able to get the mental health support that they need, and/or health services that they need, but in addition, also be a place for counseling and community building.”

The center will also provide specialized services for marginalized student populations, such as free legal assistance for undocumented students and counseling for LGBTQ+ individuals.

“We have a partnership with SparkPoint, and we will be providing free literacy service,” Handy said.

SparkPoint is a company that collaborates with organizations and families to address their basic needs and help students boost their income, improve their credit, enhance their savings, and lower their debt.

Student Leadership

Handy said different communities of students were asked to provide their input and personal touch on the space to ensure that it’s inviting to everyone.

“Students were really instrumental,” Handy said, “both our ASDVC Student Leadership body, but also students that are affiliated with the several different communities we hope to serve.”

In 2014, ASDVC communicated the needs of the student body for more inclusive spaces on campus, and in 2021 the college began renovating Room 111 for the center.

For example, the mural in the entrance of the center was hand-painted by DVC students. Reflecting on their aesthetic contribution to the space, Handy added, “it breaks down some of the systemic barriers that students face going in other spaces on campus where they don’t really feel like it’s a space for them.”

“We have a beautiful mural, a mural that articulates what we mean to be an inclusive environment that was created by the students.”

He added: “This is a space for the students, by the students.”