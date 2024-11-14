Anything But a Woman For President

The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer
Photo by Coach Shelly Pierson. Courtesy of DVC athletics department.
Racing The Heat: How DVC Women’s Cross Country Athletes Push Through Extreme Conditions
New Inclusivity & Wellness Center Provides a ‘Beacon of Hope’ to Students
New Inclusivity & Wellness Center Provides a ‘Beacon of Hope’ to Students
Courtesy of Dr. Sang Hea Kil
Suspended SJSU Professor Criticizes University Reaction to Pro-Palestinian Campus Protests
Courtesy of Kerry Surman. DVC student Monique Cortes and her 5-year-old daughter Mia enjoyed ice cream and bouncy houses at an event promoting services for student parents.
Children Fill the DVC Commons on Bring Your Kids to College Day
Courtesy of Melissa Hickok
New County Program Aims to Instill Voter Confidence in Election Process
New Inclusivity & Wellness Center Provides a ‘Beacon of Hope’ to Students
New Inclusivity & Wellness Center Provides a ‘Beacon of Hope’ to Students
Courtesy of Kerry Surman. DVC student Monique Cortes and her 5-year-old daughter Mia enjoyed ice cream and bouncy houses at an event promoting services for student parents.
Children Fill the DVC Commons on Bring Your Kids to College Day
Courtesy of Contra Costa County
Misinformation and Election Security On the Mind As Voters Head to the Polls 
Photo by Grace Perry and Kit Town
Make Way, Sweet Charity is Coming to Town!
"Ghost Students" Abound As DVC Classes Overrun With Fake Enrollments
“Ghost Students” Abound As DVC Classes Overrun With Fake Enrollments
Courtesy of Dr. Sang Hea Kil
Suspended SJSU Professor Criticizes University Reaction to Pro-Palestinian Campus Protests
Courtesy of Melissa Hickok
New County Program Aims to Instill Voter Confidence in Election Process
Measure S Could Expand and Improve Parks Across Pleasant Hill
Measure S Could Expand and Improve Parks Across Pleasant Hill
Small Businesses Fight to Weather the Economic Storm in Clayton
Small Businesses Fight to Weather the Economic Storm in Clayton
Photo by Edmond Dantès: https://www.pexels.com/photo/a-person-holding-a-voting-ballot-paper-7103079/
Wages, Housing and Crime Top the Ballot in California
Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash
ANALYSIS: Young Voters Could Decide the 2024 Election—If They Vote
Ballot drop box at Walnut Creek City Hall.
Winners and Losers from Super Tuesday
Conflict Reignites In Spain Over Catalonia’s Fight for Independence
Conflict Reignites In Spain Over Catalonia’s Fight for Independence
Letter From Barcelona: Protesters Demand Peace in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Letter From Barcelona: Protesters Demand Peace in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
Courtesy of Timothy Mitchell
Drawing on Faith and Community, Business Student Launches New Clothing Brand
Fifteen Minutes with Bestselling Author and DVC Alum Daniel James Brown
Fifteen Minutes with Bestselling Author and DVC Alum Daniel James Brown
Going Back to Our Roots and Regaining the Skills of Horticulture
Going Back to Our Roots and Regaining the Skills of Horticulture
Courtesy of Colin Dalvand (center)
Final Innings: My Oakland A’s Experience
Photo by Grace Perry and Kit Town
Make Way, Sweet Charity is Coming to Town!
Courtesy of Timothy Mitchell
Drawing on Faith and Community, Business Student Launches New Clothing Brand
Fifteen Minutes with Bestselling Author and DVC Alum Daniel James Brown
Fifteen Minutes with Bestselling Author and DVC Alum Daniel James Brown
Going Back to Our Roots and Regaining the Skills of Horticulture
Going Back to Our Roots and Regaining the Skills of Horticulture
Photo by Grace Perry and Kit Town
Make Way, Sweet Charity is Coming to Town!
Courtesy of ASDVC Webpage
New ASDVC President: ‘By the Students, For the Students’
"Ghost Students" Abound As DVC Classes Overrun With Fake Enrollments
“Ghost Students” Abound As DVC Classes Overrun With Fake Enrollments
TimelyCare: 'A Therapist in Your Pocket' Free for DVC Students
TimelyCare: ‘A Therapist in Your Pocket’ Free for DVC Students
As a part of the SoCal University Tour, selected DVC students visited campuses like the University of Southern California to enhance their transfer journey. Courtesy of DVC Career and Transfer Services.
SoCal University Tour Illuminates the Path Forward for DVC Transfer Students
At the beginning of her presentation, Lynch shared a quote by Zora Neale Hurston, who worked toward racial justice in the U.S. by “documenting the history of struggle.”
Advancing Equity and Reparations in California
Career and Transfer Services held DVC's annual career fair on March 13, connecting students to job opportunities at over 60 local businesses.
Career Fair Helps Students Discover Their Path Forward
Courtesy of The Contra Costa County Library.
Climate Careers Chat Highlights Two Speakers Employed In Sustainability
Courtesy of Nicole Simpson.
Come Together at Roadside22
Leaders of the DVC community gathered at the DVC Foundation building for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday April 3 to inaugurate the new DVC Alumni Association. Photo by DVC Foundation
Launch of DVC Alumni Association Opens New Opportunities for Students to Connect
Courtesy of Andrea Sorce
DVC Economics Professor Andrea Sorce Runs for Mayor of Vallejo
Photo by Brett Jordan on Unsplash
Fast Food Fare: How California’s Restaurant Wage Increase Is Impacting Customers
Anything But a Woman For President
Anything But a Woman For President
Photo by Andy Kelly on Unsplash
Letter to the Editor: A.I. Should be Banned in Schools
Photo by bruce mars on Unsplash
Letter to the Editor: Are Millennials Lazy and Entitled?
OPINION | Book Censorship: America’s Losing Battle for Academic Freedom
Book Censorship: Academic Freedom Comes at a Price, When Will American Schools be Willing to Pay?
Photo by Andy Kelly on Unsplash
Letter to the Editor: A.I. Should be Banned in Schools
Photo by bruce mars on Unsplash
Letter to the Editor: Are Millennials Lazy and Entitled?
Book Censorship: Academic Freedom Comes at a Price, When Will American Schools be Willing to Pay?
Letter to the Editor: How Money Wins the Election and Democracy Loses
Dr. Amer Araim, adjunct political science professor at DVC. Photo by Keith Parsons.
Letter to the Editor: Peace and Justice in the Holy Land 
OPINION: Democrats are Handing Trump the Narrative on Immigration
OPINION: Democrats are Handing Trump the Narrative on Immigration
Opinion: Mental Illness Is Not a Crime, So Let’s Stop Treating It Like One
Opinion: Mental Illness Is Not a Crime, So Let’s Stop Treating It Like One
Why Critical Media Literacy Matters: Dr. Allison Butler Talks Digital Tech and News Consumption in Higher Education
Why Critical Media Literacy Matters: Dr. Allison Butler Talks Digital Tech and News Consumption in Higher Education
Opinion: It’s Time We Called “Returning Students” By Another Name
Opinion: It’s Time We Called “Returning Students” By Another Name
Photo by Emily Wade on Unsplash
Opinion: The Danger of Using Technology to Babysit Our Youth
OPINION | Book Censorship: America’s Losing Battle for Academic Freedom
This Girl’s Guide: Going Solo to IndyCar at Laguna Seca
This Girl’s Guide: Going Solo to IndyCar at Laguna Seca
How Segregation and White Flight Continue to Impact Life in the East Bay
How Segregation and White Flight Continue to Impact Life in the East Bay
Gun Accessibility
Are the Latest Trends Worth Illegal Labor and Pollution?
Photo by Coach Shelly Pierson. Courtesy of DVC athletics department.
Racing The Heat: How DVC Women’s Cross Country Athletes Push Through Extreme Conditions
Courtesy of Colin Dalvand (center)
Final Innings: My Oakland A’s Experience
Courtesy of DVC Athletics
DVC Women’s Volleyball: How Isabelle Dungca’s love for the sport brought her back to the court
Photo Credit: John Sachs with Tech Fall
Wrestler Amit Elor of DVC Brings Home Gold from Paris Olympics
Courtesy of DVC Athletics
New Coach Takes the Helm of DVC Football
Cyrus Saatsaz, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Opinion: How the Warriors Can Go Forward After a Year of Disappointment
Jar-Lar, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Brock Purdy’s Unexpected Journey from Mr. Irrelevant to MVP Finalist
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players' Success On and Off the Field
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players’ Success On and Off the Field
A’s Departure for Las Vegas Gets Resounding Boo from Oakland Fans
A’s Departure for Las Vegas Gets Resounding Boo from Oakland Fans
‘Change Needs to Occur’: Locals Outraged By Police Killing of Tyre Nichols
Photo by Coach Shelly Pierson. Courtesy of DVC athletics department.
Racing The Heat: How DVC Women’s Cross Country Athletes Push Through Extreme Conditions
Courtesy of DVC Athletics
DVC Women’s Volleyball: How Isabelle Dungca’s love for the sport brought her back to the court
Courtesy of DVC Athletics
New Coach Takes the Helm of DVC Football
Photo by Lee Ward, associate head coach of the DVC swim team. Although Gigi Zuniga is in her first competitive swim season, she has already emerged as a top freestyler in the state.
Gigi Zuniga Makes a Splash In Her First Swim Season
Ben Tellez Photo Credit: John Bynum, Jr., @DVCMensHoops/Twitter
DVC Three-Point Specialist Steps into the Spotlight
Photo Credit: John Sachs with Tech Fall
Wrestler Amit Elor of DVC Brings Home Gold from Paris Olympics
Photo by John Mac, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons
The Caitlin Clark Effect
Jar-Lar, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Brock Purdy’s Unexpected Journey from Mr. Irrelevant to MVP Finalist
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players' Success On and Off the Field
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players’ Success On and Off the Field
Behind the Mic and On the Court, Malik Edwards’s Star Is Rising
Behind the Mic and On the Court, Malik Edwards’s Star Is Rising
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 5
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 5
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Last Spell
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Last Spell
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Dragon Magic
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Dragon Magic
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 4 feat. Flavio Cuevas & Abraham Allison
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 4 feat. Flavio Cuevas & Abraham Allison
Vikings Sports Splash – Episode 3
Vikings Sports Splash – Episode 3
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Last Spell
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Last Spell
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Dragon Magic
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Dragon Magic
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Love Jitters
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Love Jitters
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Late to Class
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Late to Class
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Art of Struggling
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Art of Struggling
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 5
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 5
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 4 feat. Flavio Cuevas & Abraham Allison
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 4 feat. Flavio Cuevas & Abraham Allison
Vikings Sports Splash – Episode 3
Vikings Sports Splash – Episode 3
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 3 feat. Dani Ahuicapahtzin Cornejo Ph.D.
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 3 feat. Dani Ahuicapahtzin Cornejo Ph.D.
The News Drop Podcast - Episode 2
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 2
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
The Hardships of San Francisco Crime: City Market Owner Speaks Out
The Hardships of San Francisco Crime: City Market Owner Speaks Out
Chemical Dependency Counselor Speaks on Fentanyl Crisis Here in The Bay Area
Chemical Dependency Counselor Speaks on Fentanyl Crisis Here in The Bay Area
Umoja Student Panel
E-cigs continue to cause controversy
Inquirer April 25 – May 22, 2018
Inquirer April 25 – May 22, 2018
Inquirer April 11 – April 24, 2018
Inquirer April 11 – April 24, 2018
Inquirer March 14 – April 10, 2018
Inquirer March 14 – April 10, 2018
Inquirer Feb. 28 – March 13, 2018
Inquirer Feb. 28 – March 13, 2018
Inquirer Feb. 14 - Feb. 27, 2018
Inquirer Feb. 14 – Feb. 27, 2018
Anything But a Woman For President
Anything But a Woman For President
Courtesy of Timothy Mitchell
Drawing on Faith and Community, Business Student Launches New Clothing Brand
Photo by Coach Shelly Pierson. Courtesy of DVC athletics department.
Racing The Heat: How DVC Women’s Cross Country Athletes Push Through Extreme Conditions
Fifteen Minutes with Bestselling Author and DVC Alum Daniel James Brown
Fifteen Minutes with Bestselling Author and DVC Alum Daniel James Brown
New Inclusivity & Wellness Center Provides a ‘Beacon of Hope’ to Students
New Inclusivity & Wellness Center Provides a ‘Beacon of Hope’ to Students
Ink - Spring-Fall 2019
Ink – Spring-Fall 2019
Ink - Winter-Spring 2019
Ink – Winter-Spring 2019
Ink - Summer and Fall 2018
Ink – Summer and Fall 2018
Ink cover sample
Ink – Winter and Spring 2018
Ink - Summer and Fall 2017
Ink – Summer and Fall 2017
The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer
The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer

Anything But a Woman For President

Why Trump’s election reveals Americans’ fears of a female president
Ella Potts, EditorNovember 14, 2024

For the second time in the last three elections, Donald Trump has been chosen president over a female candidate. At this point it’s hard for anyone to claim ignorance about who Trump is. Policies aside, Trump’s character is permeated with sexism, racism, immaturity and arrogance. We have all seen this through his rallies, social media posts and media interviews. And yet, over 72 million Americans just voted to reelect him as president. 

So at this point the question must be asked: Is America ready, or even able, to elect a female president…ever?

In the 2016 presidential election, Trump ran against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, a white woman. He lost the popular vote by close to 3 million but won the election through the outdated and undemocratic Electoral College.

In 2020, Trump ran against former Vice President Joe Biden, a white man. That time, Trump lost the popular vote by 7 million and was beaten soundly in the Electoral College. 

Now, after the results on Nov. 5, Donald Trump will become the 47th president of the United States after beating Kamala Harris, a multiracial woman, former California senator, and current Vice President, in both the popular vote and the Electoral College. 

People can point to many reasons why Harris didn’t win, but to me the standpoint is clear: Americans would rather have a convicted felon in office than a woman. And especially a woman of color. 

Throughout the last two decades, Trump has made a plethora of comments that showcase his bigoted, sexist, discriminative viewpoints.

Talking to radio and television host Billy Bush in 2005, Trump made famously vulgar statements about women that were caught on tape and revealed a month before the 2016 election, which nonetheless failed to derail his chances of winning. 

“I moved on her like a b—,” Trump said. “But I couldn’t get there. And she was married…You know, I’m automatically attracted to beautiful – I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab ’em by the p—.”

But it’s not all just talk. Since the 1970s, at least 26 women have publicly accused Trump of sexual harassment and assault.

E. Jean Carroll, an author and journalist, sued Trump in 2019, accusing him of raping her in 1996 in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room. Carroll wrote about the incident in her 2019 memoir, What Do We Need Men For?, and in May 2023, she was awarded $5 million after the jury held Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation, though not rape

In a 1990 divorce deposition, Ivana Trump, Trump’s first wife, accused him of raping her in a fit of rage in 1989, when they were married. She had later retracted her allegation, saying that she hadn’t meant it in a “literal or criminal sense.” 

Amy Dorris, a former model, said Trump forcibly kissed and groped her in his private box in the U.S. Open Tennis Championship in 1997. Dorris told The Guardian in 2020 that Trump “shoved his tongue down my throat and I was pushing him off” and then his grip apparently became tighter, “his hands were very gropey and all over my butt, my breasts, my back, everything.”

Later, as president, Trump’s bigoted traits manifested in a series of tweets he sent in 2019 that targeted a group of House Democrats – Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan — all of whom are women of color. 

“Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came,” he wrote, implying that they were somehow not real Americans.

Aside from being a racist and an alleged rapist, Trump is also a convicted felon. This summer, a New York jury found him guilty of all 34 felony charges in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election by arranging a hush money payment to a porn actress who had claimed the two had sex.

Photo by Rosemary Ketchum via Pexels

Not to mention, the former president was impeached twice during his first term in office: once for withholding military funds for Ukraine in a quid pro quo, and the second time for inciting a mob to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. In each case, he was acquitted on all counts by the Senate.

The FBI has classified the 2021 assault as an act of domestic terrorism that injured approximately 140 police officers and left at least five people dead, while endangering the country’s peaceful transfer of presidential power.

The peaceful transition of power is a respected tradition in the United States that every former president had followed until Trump, who not only did not accept and concede the results of the free and fair 2020 election, but also did not attend Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration ceremony. Frankly, more than anything, he reflected the characteristics of a sore loser.

By contrast, on Wednesday, November 6, Harris took an approach of grace after she lost. Unlike Trump four years before, in Harris’s concession speech, she said, “we must accept the results of this election.”

In addition, Harris made a point to express that the Biden administration would engage in a peaceful transfer of power. (President Biden met with Trump in the Oval Office on Nov. 13 to welcome him back to the presidency.) Harris went on to convey the importance of accepting an election after losing as a fundamental principle of American democracy. 

“That principle distinguishes democracy from monarchy or tyranny, and anyone who seeks the public trust must honor it,” Harris said. “While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign: the fight for freedom, for opportunity, and for fairness and the dignity of all people.” 

Harris ended her concession speech with a message of empowerment: “Do not despair. This is not a time to throw up our hands; this is a time to roll up our sleeves.”

Americans just voted, in the majority, and in all of the swing states, to put Donald Trump back in the White House despite all his infamously chauvinistic traits and the unconstitutional actions he has taken. 

So I ask again, is America ready to elect a female president? The answer is no. 

If America was ready, Harris would have won over a polarizing, immoral, twiced impeached, convicted felon.

2
View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributor
Ella Potts, Staff Writer