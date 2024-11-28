The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer
Courtesy of Anthony Gonzales
Award-Winning Author Héctor Tobar Discusses Race, Stereotypes and Latino Identity at Puente Event
Courtesy of California Volunteers, Office of the Governor
California Launches New Climate Change Initiative
Panelists Nolan Higdon (second from the left) and Mickey Huff (projected onto the screen via Zoom) offered their analysis of the presidential election results at a campus discussion in mid-November.
DVC Holds Post-Election Discussion | Part 1: Political Analysis and Media Literacy
Courtesy of Andrea Sorce
DVC Economics Professor Becomes Mayor of Vallejo: An Interview with Andrea Sorce
Photo by Joseph Belli. Condors flock at Pinnacles National Park. The birds tagged as numbers 12 and 86 were among those which flew to the Diablo Range on August 18, 2024.
Rarest Bird in Continental U.S. Returns to the East Bay for the Fourth Time
Courtesy of Anthony Gonzales
Award-Winning Author Héctor Tobar Discusses Race, Stereotypes and Latino Identity at Puente Event
Panelists Nolan Higdon (second from the left) and Mickey Huff (projected onto the screen via Zoom) offered their analysis of the presidential election results at a campus discussion in mid-November.
DVC Holds Post-Election Discussion | Part 1: Political Analysis and Media Literacy
Courtesy of Andrea Sorce
DVC Economics Professor Becomes Mayor of Vallejo: An Interview with Andrea Sorce
Courtesy of JP Contreras, a CalFresh outreach coordinator with the Food Bank of Contra Costa & Solano.
DVC Food Pantry Fights Student Hunger in Partnership with the Food Bank
Illustration by Edda Morazan
Hey ChatGPT, Come Up With a Title for My Article About Plagiarism
Courtesy of California Volunteers, Office of the Governor
California Launches New Climate Change Initiative
Courtesy of Andrea Sorce
DVC Economics Professor Becomes Mayor of Vallejo: An Interview with Andrea Sorce
Photo by Joseph Belli. Condors flock at Pinnacles National Park. The birds tagged as numbers 12 and 86 were among those which flew to the Diablo Range on August 18, 2024.
Rarest Bird in Continental U.S. Returns to the East Bay for the Fourth Time
Courtesy of Dr. Sang Hea Kil
Suspended SJSU Professor Criticizes University Reaction to Pro-Palestinian Campus Protests
Courtesy of Melissa Hickok
New County Program Aims to Instill Voter Confidence in Election Process
Panelists Nolan Higdon (second from the left) and Mickey Huff (projected onto the screen via Zoom) offered their analysis of the presidential election results at a campus discussion in mid-November.
DVC Holds Post-Election Discussion | Part 1: Political Analysis and Media Literacy
Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash
ANALYSIS: Young Voters Could Decide the 2024 Election—If They Vote
Ballot drop box at Walnut Creek City Hall.
Winners and Losers from Super Tuesday
Conflict Reignites In Spain Over Catalonia’s Fight for Independence
Conflict Reignites In Spain Over Catalonia’s Fight for Independence
Letter From Barcelona: Protesters Demand Peace in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Letter From Barcelona: Protesters Demand Peace in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Courtesy of Anthony Gonzales
Award-Winning Author Héctor Tobar Discusses Race, Stereotypes and Latino Identity at Puente Event
Courtesy of DVC's Black Student Union via Instagram
BSU Showcases Student Talent at ‘Rhythm & Roots’ Event
Courtesy of Evelyn McCollum
A ‘Passage’ to the Heart: How Theater and Community Brought Student Director Evelyn McCollum Back to DVC
Photo by Megan Watson on Unsplash
Celebrating Thankfulness at DVC
In 2023, three students in the DVC German Department seized the opportunity to study abroad in Bonn, Germany.
Sprechen sie Deutsch? At DVC, “Anyone Can Speak German”
Courtesy of DVC's Black Student Union via Instagram
BSU Showcases Student Talent at ‘Rhythm & Roots’ Event
Courtesy of Evelyn McCollum
A ‘Passage’ to the Heart: How Theater and Community Brought Student Director Evelyn McCollum Back to DVC
Photo by Megan Watson on Unsplash
Celebrating Thankfulness at DVC
In 2023, three students in the DVC German Department seized the opportunity to study abroad in Bonn, Germany.
Sprechen sie Deutsch? At DVC, “Anyone Can Speak German”
Courtesy of Charley Daly with the DVC Alumni Association Bestselling author and DVC alum Daniel James Brown (left) in conversation with KTVU news anchor Frank Mallicoat.
Two Liberal Arts Scholarships Renamed in Honor of DVC Alum and Alum Associate
"Ghost Students" Abound As DVC Classes Overrun With Fake Enrollments
“Ghost Students” Abound As DVC Classes Overrun With Fake Enrollments
TimelyCare: 'A Therapist in Your Pocket' Free for DVC Students
TimelyCare: ‘A Therapist in Your Pocket’ Free for DVC Students
As a part of the SoCal University Tour, selected DVC students visited campuses like the University of Southern California to enhance their transfer journey. Courtesy of DVC Career and Transfer Services.
SoCal University Tour Illuminates the Path Forward for DVC Transfer Students
At the beginning of her presentation, Lynch shared a quote by Zora Neale Hurston, who worked toward racial justice in the U.S. by “documenting the history of struggle.”
Advancing Equity and Reparations in California
Career and Transfer Services held DVC's annual career fair on March 13, connecting students to job opportunities at over 60 local businesses.
Career Fair Helps Students Discover Their Path Forward
Courtesy of The Contra Costa County Library.
Climate Careers Chat Highlights Two Speakers Employed In Sustainability
Courtesy of Nicole Simpson.
Come Together at Roadside22
Leaders of the DVC community gathered at the DVC Foundation building for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday April 3 to inaugurate the new DVC Alumni Association. Photo by DVC Foundation
Launch of DVC Alumni Association Opens New Opportunities for Students to Connect
Courtesy of Andrea Sorce
DVC Economics Professor Andrea Sorce Runs for Mayor of Vallejo
Photo by Brett Jordan on Unsplash
Fast Food Fare: How California’s Restaurant Wage Increase Is Impacting Customers
Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash
OPINION: The Message Behind the Loss
Photo by Lesly Juarez on Unsplash. The MLB is stuck in the past, largely due to greedy team owners and commissioners over time allowing teams to spend without restriction. It’s time for a salary cap and floor to shorten the gap between rich and poor teams.
OPINION Unfair Advantage: Why Major League Baseball Needs a Salary Cap
Illustration by Edda Morazan
OPINION: This Holiday Season, Buy Less and Celebrate More
Anything But a Woman For President
Anything But a Woman For President
Photo by Andy Kelly on Unsplash
Letter to the Editor: A.I. Should be Banned in Schools
Photo by Andy Kelly on Unsplash
Letter to the Editor: A.I. Should be Banned in Schools
Photo by bruce mars on Unsplash
Letter to the Editor: Are Millennials Lazy and Entitled?
Book Censorship: Academic Freedom Comes at a Price, When Will American Schools be Willing to Pay?
Letter to the Editor: How Money Wins the Election and Democracy Loses
Dr. Amer Araim, adjunct political science professor at DVC. Photo by Keith Parsons.
Letter to the Editor: Peace and Justice in the Holy Land 
OPINION: Democrats are Handing Trump the Narrative on Immigration
OPINION: Democrats are Handing Trump the Narrative on Immigration
Opinion: Mental Illness Is Not a Crime, So Let’s Stop Treating It Like One
Opinion: Mental Illness Is Not a Crime, So Let’s Stop Treating It Like One
Why Critical Media Literacy Matters: Dr. Allison Butler Talks Digital Tech and News Consumption in Higher Education
Why Critical Media Literacy Matters: Dr. Allison Butler Talks Digital Tech and News Consumption in Higher Education
Opinion: It’s Time We Called “Returning Students” By Another Name
Opinion: It’s Time We Called “Returning Students” By Another Name
Photo by Emily Wade on Unsplash
Opinion: The Danger of Using Technology to Babysit Our Youth
OPINION | Book Censorship: America’s Losing Battle for Academic Freedom
This Girl’s Guide: Going Solo to IndyCar at Laguna Seca
This Girl’s Guide: Going Solo to IndyCar at Laguna Seca
How Segregation and White Flight Continue to Impact Life in the East Bay
How Segregation and White Flight Continue to Impact Life in the East Bay
Gun Accessibility
Are the Latest Trends Worth Illegal Labor and Pollution?
Photo by Lesly Juarez on Unsplash. The MLB is stuck in the past, largely due to greedy team owners and commissioners over time allowing teams to spend without restriction. It’s time for a salary cap and floor to shorten the gap between rich and poor teams.
OPINION Unfair Advantage: Why Major League Baseball Needs a Salary Cap
Photo by Lee Ward. Women’s Water Polo captain Sofia Goodson takes aim during a Big 8 Conference game against Modesto Junior College. Goodson helped establish a lead over Modesto going into halftime and took the final winning shot in overtime.
Goodson and Colpo Shine as DVC Water Polo Battles in Conference Tournament
Photo by Coach Shelly Pierson. Courtesy of DVC athletics department.
Racing The Heat: How DVC Women’s Cross Country Athletes Push Through Extreme Conditions
Courtesy of Colin Dalvand (center)
Final Innings: My Oakland A’s Experience
Courtesy of DVC Athletics
DVC Women’s Volleyball: How Isabelle Dungca’s love for the sport brought her back to the court
Cyrus Saatsaz, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Opinion: How the Warriors Can Go Forward After a Year of Disappointment
Jar-Lar, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Brock Purdy’s Unexpected Journey from Mr. Irrelevant to MVP Finalist
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players' Success On and Off the Field
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players’ Success On and Off the Field
A’s Departure for Las Vegas Gets Resounding Boo from Oakland Fans
A’s Departure for Las Vegas Gets Resounding Boo from Oakland Fans
‘Change Needs to Occur’: Locals Outraged By Police Killing of Tyre Nichols
Photo by Lee Ward. Women’s Water Polo captain Sofia Goodson takes aim during a Big 8 Conference game against Modesto Junior College. Goodson helped establish a lead over Modesto going into halftime and took the final winning shot in overtime.
Goodson and Colpo Shine as DVC Water Polo Battles in Conference Tournament
Photo by Coach Shelly Pierson. Courtesy of DVC athletics department.
Racing The Heat: How DVC Women’s Cross Country Athletes Push Through Extreme Conditions
Courtesy of DVC Athletics
DVC Women’s Volleyball: How Isabelle Dungca’s love for the sport brought her back to the court
Courtesy of DVC Athletics
New Coach Takes the Helm of DVC Football
Photo by Lee Ward, associate head coach of the DVC swim team. Although Gigi Zuniga is in her first competitive swim season, she has already emerged as a top freestyler in the state.
Gigi Zuniga Makes a Splash In Her First Swim Season
Photo Credit: John Sachs with Tech Fall
Wrestler Amit Elor of DVC Brings Home Gold from Paris Olympics
Photo by John Mac, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons
The Caitlin Clark Effect
Jar-Lar, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Brock Purdy’s Unexpected Journey from Mr. Irrelevant to MVP Finalist
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players' Success On and Off the Field
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players’ Success On and Off the Field
Behind the Mic and On the Court, Malik Edwards’s Star Is Rising
Behind the Mic and On the Court, Malik Edwards’s Star Is Rising
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 5
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 5
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Last Spell
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Last Spell
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Dragon Magic
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Dragon Magic
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 4 feat. Flavio Cuevas & Abraham Allison
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 4 feat. Flavio Cuevas & Abraham Allison
Vikings Sports Splash – Episode 3
Vikings Sports Splash – Episode 3
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Last Spell
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Last Spell
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Dragon Magic
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Dragon Magic
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Love Jitters
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Love Jitters
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Late to Class
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Late to Class
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Art of Struggling
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Art of Struggling
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 5
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 5
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 4 feat. Flavio Cuevas & Abraham Allison
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 4 feat. Flavio Cuevas & Abraham Allison
Vikings Sports Splash – Episode 3
Vikings Sports Splash – Episode 3
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 3 feat. Dani Ahuicapahtzin Cornejo Ph.D.
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 3 feat. Dani Ahuicapahtzin Cornejo Ph.D.
The News Drop Podcast - Episode 2
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 2
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
The Hardships of San Francisco Crime: City Market Owner Speaks Out
The Hardships of San Francisco Crime: City Market Owner Speaks Out
Chemical Dependency Counselor Speaks on Fentanyl Crisis Here in The Bay Area
Chemical Dependency Counselor Speaks on Fentanyl Crisis Here in The Bay Area
Umoja Student Panel
E-cigs continue to cause controversy
Inquirer April 25 – May 22, 2018
Inquirer April 25 – May 22, 2018
Inquirer April 11 – April 24, 2018
Inquirer April 11 – April 24, 2018
Inquirer March 14 – April 10, 2018
Inquirer March 14 – April 10, 2018
Inquirer Feb. 28 – March 13, 2018
Inquirer Feb. 28 – March 13, 2018
Inquirer Feb. 14 - Feb. 27, 2018
Inquirer Feb. 14 – Feb. 27, 2018
Courtesy of Anthony Gonzales
Award-Winning Author Héctor Tobar Discusses Race, Stereotypes and Latino Identity at Puente Event
Courtesy of Evelyn McCollum
A ‘Passage’ to the Heart: How Theater and Community Brought Student Director Evelyn McCollum Back to DVC
Panelists Nolan Higdon (second from the left) and Mickey Huff (projected onto the screen via Zoom) offered their analysis of the presidential election results at a campus discussion in mid-November.
DVC Holds Post-Election Discussion | Part 1: Political Analysis and Media Literacy
In 2023, three students in the DVC German Department seized the opportunity to study abroad in Bonn, Germany.
Sprechen sie Deutsch? At DVC, “Anyone Can Speak German”
Photo by Lesly Juarez on Unsplash. The MLB is stuck in the past, largely due to greedy team owners and commissioners over time allowing teams to spend without restriction. It’s time for a salary cap and floor to shorten the gap between rich and poor teams.
OPINION Unfair Advantage: Why Major League Baseball Needs a Salary Cap
Ink - Spring-Fall 2019
Ink – Spring-Fall 2019
Ink - Winter-Spring 2019
Ink – Winter-Spring 2019
Ink - Summer and Fall 2018
Ink – Summer and Fall 2018
Ink cover sample
Ink – Winter and Spring 2018
Ink - Summer and Fall 2017
Ink – Summer and Fall 2017
The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer
The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer

DVC Holds Post-Election Discussion | Part 1: Political Analysis and Media Literacy

Alyssa DuFresne, Editor-in-ChiefNovember 28, 2024
Alyssa DuFresne
Panelists Nolan Higdon (second from the left) and Mickey Huff (projected onto the screen via Zoom) offered their analysis of the presidential election results at a campus discussion in mid-November.

Following the November election that declared the presidential victory of Donald Trump over Vice President Kamala Harris, the DVC Social Justice program organized a panel discussion and Q&A session on Nov. 14 to address students’ concerns and queries regarding the election results.

A panel of five professors and a local immigration attorney shared their interpretation of the election results and how to move forward. The first two speakers discussed politics and media literacy while the remaining four emphasized the importance of community and resilience in the wake of the election.

The moderator, political science professor Dr. Albert Ponce, described the event as an opportunity to “analyze the ways that race, class divisions, gender, patriarchy, mis-/disinformation and critical media literacy are in dire need in the age of Trumpism.”

Before turning the microphone over to the panelists, Ponce reaffirmed the program’s fight against censorship and called for the immediate reinstatement of Asad Kabir, a Contra Costa College philosophy professor who has been suspended for sending district-wide emails expressing solidarity with Palestine.

“We stand with him and others who are arbitrarily targeted specifically for speaking and teaching about injustice the world over,” said Ponce, who co-directs the Social Justice program. “Threats to our own academic freedom to do what we do here will intensify. “We know that. We’re ready.”

Ponce’s comments about the constraints on academic freedom and human rights reverberated in the remarks of the first speaker, Mickey Huff.

Huff, a history professor who helped revitalize and previously chaired the DVC Journalism Department, presented an analysis from the intersection of political science, education, and media analysis.

“The reason that this [election result] isn’t terribly surprising to those of us who really pay close attention to the intersections of media corporatism and politics is because for the last 50 years we’ve had a corporate culture that has captured the public commons: education [and] the Fourth Estate,” said Huff, who also directs Project Censored, a self-described media watchdog and critical media literacy organization.

Overtaken by the “professional managerial class,” Huff said the higher education system is “more concerned about numbers and metrics than what we’re actually teaching or learning.” 

To remedy this, he proposed that academic institutions integrate social justice with history and offer critical media literacy, which teaches individuals to analyze bias, disinformation and corporate ownership of the press.

Taking a critical lens to the media, Huff analyzed how the press fueled political polarization in the lead-up to the election. He noted that shadow banning, social media curation algorithms and partisan bias in mainstream media have intensified ideological divisions. 

“[The corporate media] pits people into different camps of Team Red and Team Blue that attack each other and talk past each other,” he said. “This hyperpartisanship and fragmented media landscape is not serving the public interest.”

Huff said the Harris campaign failed to rally enough progressive voters, because her platform upheld a similar center-right agenda as the Biden administration and catered more to conservatives than to progressives, especially regarding foreign policy and the border.

“The criticism of the campaign that somehow they were too woke is laughable,” he said. “They were campaigning with former war criminals.”

Huff also noted inconsistencies in the Harris campaign, pointing out that she reversed her position on inflation and border policy. He also asserted that Harris lost the support of key voting demographics when she circumvented the genocide in Palestine and underestimated the economic concerns of the working class. 

Huff cautioned the audience on Project 2025, the agenda formed by conservative think tank Heritage Foundation and associated with the Trump administration.

“[Trump] is in the process of already nominating many people that have been associated with those very draconian and right-leaning policies that go against the public interest,” Huff said.

“But this also mirrors some of the problems with the campaign we just got out of with the Democrats,” he added, noting their neoconservative coalition and their decision to forgo a presidential primary upon Biden’s withdrawal from the election race.

Moving forward, Huff stressed the importance of independent news outlets, critical media literacy and social justice education. Huff also encouraged the audience to engage in constructive dialogue with people across the political spectrum.

“I know that it seems sometimes impossible in our society, especially in another contentious election year,” Huff said. “But I think that the alternative – of either ignoring these types of issues or trying to attack them or going into denial – I don’t think any of those things are actually useful. In fact, they end up causing more long-term harm.”

As a nation, Huff said, “We need to really get serious about corporate capture of our institutions. We need to get serious about having news media in the public interest. And we need to get serious about human rights for all.”

“This is not a time to mourn; it’s a time to organize.”

Four panelists emphasized the importance of community and resilience in the wake of the election. (Graphic courtesy of DVC Social Justice Program)

These sentiments were shared and expanded upon by the following speaker, Nolan Higdon, a professor of media literacy and journalism at DVC and University of California, Santa Cruz.

Like Huff, Higdon said he found the election results upsetting but not surprising.

In order to learn from the election, Higdon supported the assessment of blame, but made it clear that this didn’t equate to singling out or scapegoating particular voting demographics. Instead, he said, “We need to talk about the real people who have power in this country. That’s who needs to take the blame.”

Higdon criticized the capitalist elitism of the Democratic Party and said the public has consistently rejected its neoliberal agenda in favor of the populist campaigns of Barack Obama in 2008, Bernie Sanders in 2015, and Donald Trump in 2015.

 

But when Trump won the 2016 presidential race after campaigning as the populist icon of the Republican Party, the Democrats attacked and blamed the political left for their loss. 

Estranged from their party, Democratic populist voters joined the Republican Party. Rather than learn from its mistakes, Higdon said, the Democratic Party continued its non-revolutionary, neoliberal policies of the Biden administration, once again driving voters to the Republican ranks.

“I am skeptical, to say the least, that Trump will deliver on these goals that he promises for working people,” Higdon said. “But what does concern me is there is a dearth of organization amongst the left. If you looked at that electoral map, all I saw was, this is what happens when you have a left that’s individualized, that’s market-driven, that’s focused on career or getting their credentials.”

He called for fellow college and university instructors to question the neoliberal ideals that are embedded into higher education institutions.

“I think the very fact that so many of us normalized our administration censoring political messages on email is a prime example of that,” Higdon said. 

“That very same administrator will send out messages about Black Lives Matter and Ukraine, but, all of a sudden, when someone sent out messages about the Palestinians, it was like, ‘We need to shut this shit down. This is official school business. Please stop sending that email,’” Higdon said. “That’s the exact type of hypocrisy that runs in neoliberal spaces such as this.”

Beyond academic neoliberalism and censorship, Higdon called out the media coverage of the presidential candidates, noting that while liberal news sites rightfully discussed Trump’s problematic qualities, (including racist rhetoric, sexist behavior and dozens of felony charges) they concealed Harris’ shortcomings with enthusiastic coverage of her exuberance, humor, and “good vibes.”

Higdon also discussed how the Harris campaign also bungled their voter outreach and mobilization efforts among podcast listeners.

“That’s where the audiences are at. Donald Trump was reaching those audiences. Harris is not the podcast-type politician,” Higdon said, adding that the Harris campaign avoided leftist podcasts that criticized Democratic policies and rhetoric.

Higdon also argued that the Democratic Party was racist and sexist in its own way by spotlighting Vice President Harris only as a political icon for women of color. Then, after throwing her into a presidential race with only 100 days to make up the 400 electoral votes which Biden was predicted to have lost, Democratic strategists considered nominating only white men for a better chance to win future elections.

“There’s nothing more racist and sexist than that,” Higdon said.

During the Q&A session that followed the panel discussion, one student expressed discontent with the two-party system and asked if anything could be done to change it. 

Higdon responded, “[Two party politics is] not turning out every four years and electing someone and then going back home. That means every single day, 24 hours a day, you need to try and find a person in power that you can agitate and annoy, to get to do what you want.” 

“It’s like finding someone to marry,” he joked. “You need to keep annoying them constantly to get them to the position you want.”

But he made it clear that a political relationship should not be in any way obsequious.

“That means don’t have an ‘I’m with her’ bumper sticker or wear your dorky Maga hat,” Higdon said. “These [politicians] are people you need to put pressure on. These are people who’re supposed to be representative, so don’t treat them like celebrities and friends – treat them like targets. And that’s what they are.”

Higdon’s parting advice was to use this election as an opportunity to question the neoliberal status quo of the Democratic Party.

“Don’t let a good crisis go to waste,” Higdon said. “I’ve never seen liberals in my life be this self-reflective on the Democratic Party, and I promise you the consultants will explain it away if we don’t act fast. So act now, stick a middle finger in their face and tell them you want something different.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributor
Alyssa DuFresne, Editor in chief