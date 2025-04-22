Nonprofit Champions Immigrant Farm Workers in Contra Costa, Inspiring Students to Take Action

On March 11, students and faculty gathered in the Diablo Room to hear Marivel Mendoza, co-founder and executive director of the migrant worker nonprofit Hijas del Campo, talk about using their voice to help make an impact for those who are unable to advocate for themselves due to their citizenship status.

“Our mission is really simple: campesinos (farm workers) deserve a dignified life, respect and to understand what their rights are,” said Mendoza.

As an organization, she added, “We go to the people, we don’t expect [the] people to come to us.”

In her talk, “Fight for Immigrant Rights: Farmworkers in Contra Costa County,” Mendoza explained that immigrant farmworkers often face difficult obstacles when it comes to getting essential resources for themselves and their families, from clean drinking water to basic housing.

Hijas del Campo, meaning Daughters of the Field, was founded by four women during the Covid-19 pandemic and the California wildfires.

Farmworkers didn’t have the luxury of working from home, rather were out in the fields being exposed to the virus along with poor air quality with a lack of personal protective equipment, said Mendoza, which initially gave her and others the idea for Hijas del Campo.

The nonprofit assists workers to acquire everything from healthcare and education to the food they and their children need to survive.

“Approximately 70 percent of farm workers face food insecurity,” said Mendoza, revealing a cruel irony of food economics. “The people who pick our food have the hardest time putting food on their own plates.”

Much of the time, undocumented farm workers avoid seeking government-assisted programs like food stamps due to their uncertain citizenship status, Mendoza explained.

Climate change also plays an increasing role in food insecurity among agricultural workers, since changing weather patterns impact crops and fields, and also dictate when workers are able to be employed, Mendoza said.

At the same time, working for low wages makes providing food for their families even more difficult. In response, Mendoza said, Hijas del Campo delivers bags of food to between 400 and 540 families a month to help provide nutritious meals to the workers and their children.

“We have a nutritionist come into our office from Contra Costa Health Services [and] each of those bags get tortillas from El Molino over here in Concord,” Mendoza said. “We do frijoles, arroz, just food that [they] are going to eat but also food that is healthy.”

Hijas del Campo focuses on supporting not only immigrant farm workers but their children as well, Mendoza emphasized. Farmworker parents often face language obstacles after they “sacrificed their life to give their children a better one,” she said.

“Children’s learning is affected by lack of technology and there is a language barrier for immigrant parents when it comes to communicating with the schools.”

According to the Hijas del Campo website, over 58 laptops were gifted to Campesinx students to help them harness the power of technology.

Healthcare is another obstacle faced by farm workers, Mendoza said. While employed in the fields, immigrant laborers are routinely exposed to life-altering medical risks like pesticide and sun exposure, which can lead to skin cancer, as many workers are unaware of what they need to protect their skin.

“When you’re looking at sun exposure, when you’re looking at being out in the dirt, in the field, consistently not having the correct information you need to protect your skin in these spaces, it will develop into cancer,” she said.

Nearly three quarters of Contra Costa’s farmworkers, or 72 percent, lack health insurance, Mendoza added. In response, Hijas del Campo has built partnerships with Contra Costa Health Services and vision clinics to help improve medical access.

“We were able to take the clinic out to the field when it came to vaccines,” she said. “We are helping people register for Medi-Cal. We’re taking away the barriers, able to answer questions, doubts, and clear them up.”

The organization has also worked to supply tiny homes for farmworkers who were previously forced to live in sheds with no bathroom, running water, electricity, or kitchen.

“We are seeing multiple families living in one house that maybe had one bathroom. Or families living in old trailers that have no water and don’t have restrooms. They are exposed to either extreme heat or extreme cold,” Mendoza said.

The organization has now acquired four homes for immigrant workers, with three currently in use and the fourth tenant set to move in this April, she said.

A group of over 15 students stayed to speak with Mendonza after her presentation, with many students seeking to get involved.

Kara Pomer, 26, a DVC student learning computer-aided drafting, said the speech inspired her to volunteer for Hijas del Campo. “I’m going to reach out to [Mendoza] to see if she has any needs for CAD or tiny home designing,” Pomer said.

Communications major Alyanna Garcia was also inspired by the speech. “I was thinking of ways that I can volunteer [with] different volunteer organizations,” she said and “this is the perfect opportunity. I talked to [Mendoza] afterwards and got her information so I’m really going to look into that.”

A 22-year-old pre-law student at DVC, Jacob Ludwig, said he was likewise moved by what he learned. “I might not agree with everything that was in the discussion,” he said, “but the underlying message behind is that there are people that need help.”

Mendoza’s talk “definitely gave me more perspective and just a reminder to listen to what people need,” Ludwig added.