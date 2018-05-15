Ink – Summer and Fall 2018

May 15, 2018
By commenting, you give The Inquirer permission to quote, reprint or edit your words. Comments should be brief, have a positive or constructive tone, and stay on topic. If the commenter wants to bring something to The Inquirer’s attention, it should be relevant to the DVC community. Posts can politely disagree with The Inquirer or other commenters.
Comments should not use abusive, threatening, offensive or vulgar language. They should not be personal attacks or celebrations of other people’s tragedies. They should not overtly or covertly contain commercial advertising. And they should not disrupt the forum.
Editors may warn commenters or delete comments that violate this policy. Repeated violations may lead to a commenter being blocked.
Public comments should not be anonymous or come from obviously fictitious accounts. To privately or anonymously bring something to the editors’ attention, contact them.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
CAPTCHA Code *
May 15, 2018
Ink – Winter and Spring 2018
November 28, 2017
Ink – Summer and Fall 2017
September 6, 2017
Magazine in Print
Features
Education in the face of automation
Opinions
The Buzz: What is the best way to study for finals?
News
Low student turnout at Diablo Valley College safety forum
Against the Grain – How the Bay Area is changing the meat industry
Guns on campuses won’t stop shootings
Sports
Throwing the Distance: From DVC athletics to possibly the Olympics
Women leading the charge for change at DVC
The complexity of change: A closer look at the SFPD
The Inquirer • © 2018 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
By commenting, you give The Inquirer permission to quote, reprint or edit your words. Comments should be brief, have a positive or constructive tone, and stay on topic. If the commenter wants to bring something to The Inquirer’s attention, it should be relevant to the DVC community. Posts can politely disagree with The Inquirer or other commenters. Comments should not use abusive, threatening, offensive or vulgar language. They should not be personal attacks or celebrations of other people’s tragedies. They should not overtly or covertly contain commercial advertising. And they should not disrupt the forum. Editors may warn commenters or delete comments that violate this policy. Repeated violations may lead to a commenter being blocked. Public comments should not be anonymous or come from obviously fictitious accounts. To privately or anonymously bring something to the editors’ attention, contact them.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.