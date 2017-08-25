DVC library begins offering laptop loan program

As of this fall semester, the DVC library is offering a laptop loan program which allows students to check out laptops for personal use.

Currently enrolled DVC students may use rented laptops for up to three hours per visit. The loan program is limited to one computer per user.

“This program allows us to address this need by increasing access for students with 32 new laptop computers,” Dean of Library Rick Robison said of the demanding need for student computing resources.

The laptop circulation policy states that only students in a good standing can borrow computers if they have signed a borrower’s use and liability agreement for the academic year.

“A student in good standing means that the student is currently enrolled, has no library fines on their record and has no overdue library materials,” Robison said.

Tracking software is installed in every laptop in case of theft.

Students will be billed a $1,200 replacement fee and will be reported to Police Services if a laptop is not returned and recovered within one hour of it’s due time.

The reference desk in the library provides more insight into the program.

“The library received equity funds to purchase these laptops last year and it took us a semester to formulate the policies and procedures for checking out laptops,” library chair Daniel Kiely said. “That’s how we got the money to purchase them.”

“It’s a great way to help students who don’t have access to technology at home. One of our main guiding principles is that we want to help students who come to DVC,” Kiely added.

Each laptop is installed with Microsoft Office applications including Word, PowerPoint and Excel.

The library encourages students to utilize the resources that the laptop loan program provides.

“When you’re in a lab you kind of are constricted to your space, but if you have a laptop you can actually spread your things out so you aren’t distracted by other things,” faculty member Margrot Brown-Salazar said. “It also provides a different option for people that need a little bit different environment for their learning.”