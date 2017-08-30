Police Beat: Student bumped in parking space dispute

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Monday, August 14

Lot Six

A student was trying to save a parking spot. The driver told the student to move, but they refused. The driver pulled into the space, tapping the student.

Lot Four

A student was driving and struck by another driver who failed to stop and exchange insurance.

Business and Foreign Language Bike Rack

Unknown subject(s) took the victim’s bicycle, which was locked to a bike rack.

Wednesday, August 16

Physical Science Room 217

Unknown subject(s) vandalized a locker.

Thursday, August 17

Lot Seven

Subject was seen on campus carrying a knife in a sheath on his waist and was found in possession of a fixed blade knife, tomahawk ax and stolen property. The subject was also in violation of his probation conditions. The subject, a non-student, was arrested and transported to the Martinez Detention Facility.

Lot Seven

A student reported his vehicle was stolen from the college parking lot. An area check of the campus was conducted with negative results. It was later determined the vehicle was not parked on campus as initially reported but was parked at an off campus location. The car was not stolen.

Tuesday, August 22

Bookstore

Multiple students were cited for shoplifting. Property was recovered.

Library Room 150

A student was unresponsive and transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Student Services Center Room 219

A student was transported to the hospital for further mental evaluation.