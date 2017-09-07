The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

Police beat

September 7, 2017

Monday, Aug. 28, 2017

Tennis courts

A non-student was arrested for indecent exposure near the tennis courts and was subsequently booked at the Martinez Detention Facility.

Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017

LCA

A student was found unconscious and unresponsive near LCA. The student regained consciousness and was transported to the hospital.

Lot 9

A student reported that her vehicle was struck and damaged while parked on school property.

Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017

Bookstore

A student took items from the bookstore without paying for them. The items were returned and no charges were filed.

 

