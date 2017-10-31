ASDVC votes ‘yes’ on campus wide education plan

DVC counselor Lupe Daniels explaining Guided Pathway to ASDVC panel in the Student Union building.





The Associated Students of Diablo Valley College have voted “yes” towards an new education plan to be instated at the campuses.

ASDVC met Oct. 24 to discuss numerous different topics, but the education plan was at the forefront of the discussion.

The goal of the plan is to more effectively assist students to get where they want to go, whether it be transferring or various other employment services.

“It will serve as a map to a future where equity and inclusion will lead the college to excellence in the learning and success of all students, with the intent to develop the skills they need to participate productively and successfully in the larger community,” said Todd Farr, Student Life Program manager and ASDVC advisor, about why the plan is such a necessity to the school.

Becky Opsata, the faculty member that’s the face of the plan, says that the reason this plan is being put into play is because a study conducted by the school found certain demographics at DVC excel more at transferring and getting jobs post graduation than others.

According to Opsata, this is a huge problem and she wants to make clear that, “We’re not blaming students.”

The education plan is just a name for the overall idea and there are many different aspects that will go into completing it, one of the main ones being the Guided Pathway initiative.

The Guided Pathway initiative will work to create a system for all students, incoming and current, that is easy to use, relevant and unique to each student. It will also provide students with all the information to move on from DVC as quickly and efficiently as possible.

DVC counselor Lupe Daniels said, “Despite that DVC being known as a great transfer institution, many students drop out.”

Daniels explained the reason for this was because so many students feel that they are maneuvering through the current system blind and confused and end up on the wrong path, academically, because they have been incorrectly advised.

“Students are taking a lot more the credits than needed,” said Daniels.

The DVC student community is not afraid to speak up about this either.

ASDVC public relations officer Robin Stewart said that he hopes this new system will have “something more digestible with the same amount of current content.”

Getting ASDVC to support the plan is just the first step to getting the it officially put it into place by the start of the new year.

The plan will now go to the college council, which is a mix of student and faculty leaders.

Eventually, the Contra Costa County Community College governing board will have the final say in whether the plan will pass. The board will vote on the plan at the beginning of November.

Whether the plan ends up passing or not, it is evident that students and faculty alike agree that the system we have know is not reaching its full potential and changes need to be made.