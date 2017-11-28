Susan Lamb named new president of DVC

Susan Lamb, former vice chancellor of Academic Affairs at City College of San Francisco (CCSF) was named Diablo Valley College’s (DVC) new president Monday.

Lamb was in a race between three other candidates since May of this year, but was the final nominee chosen to take the role currently held by interim President Ted Wieden.

“In the end, I chose Susan Lamb because of her deep understanding of the California community colleges and her understanding of both DVC and the district,” said 4CD Chancellor Fred Wood.

Lamb began her career in 1991 at Contra Costa College (CCC) where she worked for 15 years.

In her years at CCC, Lamb served as division chair and dean of library, allied health, vocational training and athletics.

In 2006, Lamb came to DVC where she served five years as vice president of academic affairs.

The last four years leading up to DVC’s president election, Lamb spent as vice chancellor of academic affairs at CCSF. As vice chancellor, Lamb was able to help CCSF get out of its accreditation crisis and grant the school full permanent accreditation for seven years.

“She successfully led that college through financially challenging times,” said Wood.

Lamb also implemented the Metro Transfer Academics program. The program offers 1st generation, low income and underrepresented students a pathway to a four-year university.

The program separates into four academies: science, diversity studies, design and media art and health education.

Within each academy students are put into small groups that take the same general education classes in order for students to create bonds with one another in the college.

The program received a $3 million grant.

Lamb hopes to bring her success from CCSF to DVC.

“My last four years at City College of San Francisco gave me the opportunity to learn and grow as a leader,” said Lamb. “And I know I am prepared to lead DVC.”

The impacts that the election have on DVC is not yet clear. Associated Students of DVC (ASDVC) advisor Todd Farr said, “We have not had the opportunity to talk.”

ASDVC President Kevin Zhang has not yet spoken with Lamb, but will have a committee meeting this week to discuss the new president.

Review and approval of Lamb’s contract will begin on Dec. 14 by the 4CD board.