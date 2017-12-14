The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

Former adjunct professor Eric Clanton’s pretrial set

Mahrukh Siddiqui, Editor-in-chief
December 14, 2017

The pretrial for former Diablo Valley College adjunct professor Eric Clanton has been set for Feb. 22, 2018.

Clanton was charged with four felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor offense of wearing a mask to avoid identification back in May.

The charges stem from an April 15 protest in Berkeley, where a masked individual attacked attendees of the “Patriot Rally” with a bike lock.

According to Berkeleyside, Clanton’s identity was discover after a far-right forum on 4chan began comparing images of the attacker to images of attendees from prior events and social media.

Dan Siegel, who represents Clanton said to a crowd gathered outside the courtroom that they are hoping for a favorable outcome for Clanton in February.

Former adjunct professor Eric Clanton’s pretrial set