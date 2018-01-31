Diablo Valley College student government searching for new members

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Associated Students of Diablo Valley College is searching for new members to help govern campus affairs.

According to the information listed on DVC’s website, ASDVC is responsible for advocating for and representing students’ perspectives on College and District committees, councils and task forces.

ASDVC also works with numerous clubs and departments around campus to help improve student life. Some of their work also includes extending library hours and creating a food pantry that offers free food for DVC students.

Theater major Scottie Tsubota explained that ASDVC has always fought to make sure the theater department at DVC and the shows it puts on are well advertised.

“It’s great because it’s made up of students that have an understanding of the interests you have, and work to take them into account,” says Tsubota.

When asked why someone should want to join student government, ASDVC president Kevin Zhang said, “You get to vote, and have the opportunity and position to make a difference to your campus.”

While the application process is very simple and inclusive to everyone, students are required to attend at least one informational meeting led by the leadership of ASDVC.

The meetings run everyday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the student union building until Feb.6, which is the deadline to turn in applications.

Applicants are also required to give three in-class presentations for their class members and teachers, and get signatures in order to prove that the presentations were completed.

The purpose of the presentations is to not only inform the student body more about how student government works but also give applicants a chance to practice public speaking, a skill that is crucial for those involved with ASDVC.

After speaking to a group of three students, they praised the idea of the informational presentations as all three had no idea that DVC had a student government in the first place.

According to art major Luis Guzman, who has been at DVC for three years, he’s been aware of ASDVC’s presence, but feels pretty uninformed about what they actually accomplish.

“It’s there, we just don’t know enough about it,” said Guzman.

Other than the opportunity to learn about how to be involved in government, the biggest takeaway from ASDVC, according to Zhang, are the relationships that are made, and the diverse group of people that one meets.

“The time spent in DVC is precious, and it is very easy to feel at home because you meet a lot of great people who went through the same process as you are currently going through,” says Zhang.

For more information on ASDVC and how to become a member visit DVC’s website and search for ASDVC.