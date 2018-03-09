FO Building to be demolished in years to come

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Diablo Valley College’s plan for the redesign of their campus will be over the next decade.

The money for the new buildings, the renovation of old, and the moving of others will all be funded from Measure E.

According to the District’s Measure E Program Implementation Plan, $182.1 million is allocated from Measure E for the various projects.

The faculty office buildings, currently across from the liberal arts building, would be “vacated in 2025, and demolition of the existing building” would begin in February 2026, according to John Nahlen, Vice President of Business and Administrative Services.

Philosophy professor Jacob Van Vleet said there are a few things that that need to be changed in the current faculty offices, because there are leaks in offices, and “on a regular basis we have to kick the hornets out of the office.”

Both Van Vleet and English Department Chair Professor Alan Haslam agree that the offices have been the same way since the ’70s with the ancient orange carpet.

They also agree that the offices have tons of light because of their glass doors which is a pro for both of them.

Haslam said that the newer offices evoke a cell like feeling to him, and that they are different but probably more efficient than the current faculty offices.

“We in English tend to like the nostalgia of older things,” said Haslam.

The Faculty offices will be part of a new building called the “Front Door Academic Complex” where the current art building is, and it will include general classrooms, along with the faculty offices and English and math tutoring labs according to the Measure E plan.

Currently the offices are felt as confusing especially to newcomers, said Haslam.

The offices are still a long way away from being updated so the confusion will continue to happen until then.

Van Vleet said, “I’m not opposed to it” and that “when it happens it happens.”

Haslam said, “If I had my wishes, the buildings would be replaced with new buildings that are almost exactly the same but better.”