DVC students join nationwide #NeverAgain walkout
March 14, 2018
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
More than 100 students walked out this morning to protest gun violence in the wake of the Parkland shooting one month ago. The walkout at Diablo Valley College was one of many in the Bay Area. A 17-minute silence ensued once everyone gathered in the commons.
Here is how the walkouts looked on Twitter:
Crowd in commons for the walkout in honor of the parkland shooting victims pic.twitter.com/uaYjeShWEL
— The Inquirer (DVC) (@DVCInquirer) March 14, 2018
At Mt. Diablo High in #Concord, administrators locked the campus down, but students busted through a gate to march on #NationalWalkoutDay https://t.co/MjaD00O5N9 #schoolwalkout #walkoutbayarea #walkout #WalkoutWednesday
— Matthias Gafni (@mgafni) March 14, 2018
The culmination of their #neveragain protest: Berkeley High students form a human peace-sign on the football field. pic.twitter.com/b8nB8zgsTo
— Berkeleyside (@berkeleyside) March 14, 2018
See where student walkouts are planned across the country #NationalSchoolWalkout https://t.co/V7HzmfA2rI pic.twitter.com/LxUT56qGdK
— NBC News (@NBCNews) March 14, 2018
Covering a walkout this morning at an elementary school in Virginia, and the 11-year-old organizers had a press packet ready for me. pic.twitter.com/eeElhGciid
— Lois Beckett (@loisbeckett) March 14, 2018
Columbine students joined U.S. walkouts and released balloons to honor victims of the worst high school shooting since the Colorado massacre in 1999. https://t.co/D3Qf3seD1Z
— AP West Region (@APWestRegion) March 14, 2018
Not every student wants to be part of the walkout today. https://t.co/lZh7wcbmn8
— KTVU (@KTVU) March 14, 2018
By commenting, you give The Inquirer permission to quote, reprint or edit your words. Comments should be brief, have a positive or constructive tone, and stay on topic. If the commenter wants to bring something to The Inquirer’s attention, it should be relevant to the DVC community. Posts can politely disagree with The Inquirer or other commenters. Comments should not use abusive, threatening, offensive or vulgar language. They should not be personal attacks or celebrations of other people’s tragedies. They should not overtly or covertly contain commercial advertising. And they should not disrupt the forum. Editors may warn commenters or delete comments that violate this policy. Repeated violations may lead to a commenter being blocked. Public comments should not be anonymous or come from obviously fictitious accounts. To privately or anonymously bring something to the editors’ attention, contact them.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.