DVC students join nationwide #NeverAgain walkout

Catherine Stites, Staff member
March 14, 2018

More than 100 students walked out this morning to protest gun violence in the wake of the Parkland shooting one month ago. The walkout at Diablo Valley College was one of many in the Bay Area. A 17-minute silence ensued once everyone gathered in the commons.

Snap maps showing locations of the walkouts in the Bay Area on March 14, 2018

Here is how the walkouts looked on Twitter:

 

