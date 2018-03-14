DVC students join nationwide #NeverAgain walkout

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

More than 100 students walked out this morning to protest gun violence in the wake of the Parkland shooting one month ago. The walkout at Diablo Valley College was one of many in the Bay Area. A 17-minute silence ensued once everyone gathered in the commons.

Here is how the walkouts looked on Twitter:

Crowd in commons for the walkout in honor of the parkland shooting victims pic.twitter.com/uaYjeShWEL — The Inquirer (DVC) (@DVCInquirer) March 14, 2018

The culmination of their #neveragain protest: Berkeley High students form a human peace-sign on the football field. pic.twitter.com/b8nB8zgsTo — Berkeleyside (@berkeleyside) March 14, 2018

See where student walkouts are planned across the country #NationalSchoolWalkout https://t.co/V7HzmfA2rI pic.twitter.com/LxUT56qGdK — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 14, 2018

Covering a walkout this morning at an elementary school in Virginia, and the 11-year-old organizers had a press packet ready for me. pic.twitter.com/eeElhGciid — Lois Beckett (@loisbeckett) March 14, 2018

Columbine students joined U.S. walkouts and released balloons to honor victims of the worst high school shooting since the Colorado massacre in 1999. https://t.co/D3Qf3seD1Z — AP West Region (@APWestRegion) March 14, 2018