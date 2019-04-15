Potential graffiti suspect caught on camera

The individual suspected of tagging two campus buildings is described a white male between 20 and 30 years old standing about 5 feet 8 inches. This footage was recorded at 4:30 a.m. (Photo courtesy of Lieutenant Ryan Huddleston).

Lt. Ryan Huddleston sent a public safety announcement regarding recent incidents of vandalism on the Diablo Valley College campus this morning to staff and students alike. The announcement contains an image of a suspect who is described as a white male between 20 and 30 years old, standing about 5 feet 8 inches, and smokes cigarettes.

According to the report, campus police are hoping to acquire more information through students who may recognize the suspected individual. There is a PDF of the PSA here: Public safety announcement 4152019

DVC has a history of graffiti problems; most recently there were two cases of hateful messages displayed on campus this semester. However, police believe the events are unrelated. The notice states “this event is dissimilar from other events that have caused concern on our campus.”

Should you recognize the individual or believe you have information concerning the case, campus police ask you to contact the assigned detective. Tips can remain anonymous.

“Please call 4CD Police if you recognize or have information on this person. You can reach Detective Gatlin at (925) 969-2769. If you wish to remain anonymous, information may be left on the “Silent Witness” hotline at (925) 229- 6464.”