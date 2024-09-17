Wages, Housing and Crime Top the Ballot in California

With the November election around the corner, most voters are focused on the presidential race. But for Californians, three critical propositions also deserve attention.

For many students at Diablo Valley College, Proposition 32 is likely the most relevant.

According to the Legislative Analyst’s Office (LAO), Prop. 32 would increase the minimum wage to $18 per hour by 2026 for all workers statewide, making it the highest in the nation.

“[This is] a pretty modest ask but could have transformative impacts on the lowest wage workers here in the Bay Area,” said Chris Longenecker, assistant professor of political science at DVC.

Opponents of the proposition state that it could cost jobs and put stress on small businesses. But according to polling from UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies, some 52 percent of likely voters support the measure.

Among people between 18 and 29 years old, about 60 percent are likely to vote yes.

In addition to the economic impacts of Prop. 32, Prop. 33 could dramatically affect housing affordability for students and families.

Proposition 33 would eliminate the Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act of 1995, which puts limits on rent controls. If passed, this would allow local governments to experiment with and expand rent control laws to try and address some of the housing affordability crisis.

Prop 33 is supported by the California Democratic Party and the California Nurses Association.

“The importance of rent control is keeping people in their communities,” said Longenecker, who lives in a neighborhood in North Oakland that he said has been experiencing gentrification for decades.

“Many of my neighbors are low-income folks, elderly folks, and people who have lived in that neighborhood for a couple of generations,” Longenecker added. “Without rent control, that would be impossible, and our neighborhood would become one that is just constantly having new renters come in and replace existing ones.”

Those who oppose the measure say it could disincentivize housing development and lower property values in the state. The measure is opposed by the California Chamber of Commerce, California Association of Realtors, and California Small Business Association.

Longenecker added, “Rent control is critical to taking care of these families and making sure that they can budget and live in dignity.”

Perhaps the most controversial measure on the ballot in November is Proposition 36, which would increase punishments for some theft and drug crimes. It would also allow people who possess illegal drugs to be charged with a “treatment-mandated felony” instead of a misdemeanor, according to the LAO.

If the measure passes, treatment-mandated felonies would be a new category of crime, wherein people who don’t contest the charges could complete drug treatment instead of going to prison — but if they don’t finish treatment they could still face up to three years in prison, according to CalMatters.

Those who support the measure argue that it “is not about returning to the era of mass incarceration, rather it is about launching the era of mass treatment, to keep people alive, out of jail, and off our streets.”

Professor Matt Morrissey, chair of the administration of justice department at DVC, expressed apprehension about Prop. 36. “Drug use right now is out of control,” he told The Inquirer.

“We tried to criminalize drug use, and it didn’t work. It filled up prisons and we have the biggest drug crisis in our history right now.”

Morrissey added, “Just increasing penalties for certain crimes is not going to work. It’s going to put more people in prison.”

If passed, the LAO reports Prop. 36 would likely increase criminal justice costs throughout the state. This measure is supported by the California Sheriffs Association, California District Attorneys Association, and California Retailers Association.

Opponents of the proposition argue it would increase spending for prisons and put more people in jail. In addition, they argue it would cut spending for mental health and substance abuse treatments. This measure is opposed by Governor Gavin Newsom as well as the Vera Institute of Justice.