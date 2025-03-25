The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer
CSU Budget Cuts: Will They Affect Community College Transfer Students?
Pleasant Hill Community Faces Challenges with Retail Theft
Protecting National Parks with Fewer Hands
Protecting National Parks with Fewer Hands
Faculty and Administration Say Trump’s DEI Ban Won’t Impact DVC
Faculty and Administration Say Trump’s DEI Ban Won’t Impact DVC
DVC Releases New Protocols for Faculty and Staff to Handle ICE Encounters on Campus
DVC Releases New Protocols for Faculty and Staff to Handle ICE Encounters on Campus
Faculty and Administration Say Trump’s DEI Ban Won’t Impact DVC
Faculty and Administration Say Trump’s DEI Ban Won’t Impact DVC
DVC Releases New Protocols for Faculty and Staff to Handle ICE Encounters on Campus
DVC Releases New Protocols for Faculty and Staff to Handle ICE Encounters on Campus
Courtesy of DVC's BBC Speaker Series
Women Entrepreneurs Share Inspiring Stories of Success
Dr. Dani A. Cornejo (center) shared his thoughts on the election alongside Dr. Nolan Higdon (left) and James Wilson (right).
Post-Election Discussion Part Two: DVC Faculty Calls for Communal Resilience as Students Brace for a New Political Reality
Don Reed’s One Man Show Reaches DVC Students in Honor of Black History Month
Don Reed’s One Man Show Reaches DVC Students in Honor of Black History Month
CSU Budget Cuts: Will They Affect Community College Transfer Students?
Pleasant Hill Community Faces Challenges with Retail Theft
International Women’s Day Sparks Protests Across the Bay
International Women’s Day Sparks Protests Across the Bay
Wildfires Are Imminent in Contra Costa County. How Can We Prepare?
Wildfires Are Imminent in Contra Costa County. How Can We Prepare?
Courtesy of California Volunteers, Office of the Governor
California Launches New Climate Change Initiative
Protecting National Parks with Fewer Hands
Protecting National Parks with Fewer Hands
Faculty and Administration Say Trump’s DEI Ban Won’t Impact DVC
Faculty and Administration Say Trump’s DEI Ban Won’t Impact DVC
DVC Releases New Protocols for Faculty and Staff to Handle ICE Encounters on Campus
DVC Releases New Protocols for Faculty and Staff to Handle ICE Encounters on Campus
Future of Healthcare Raises Concern at DVC
Trump’s Withdrawal of U.S. from Paris Agreement Deepens Concerns about Climate Future
Curtesy of Caitlin Keliiaa
Forgotten Resistance: Professor Caitllin Keliiaa Sheds Light on Native Women’s Labor
Gen Z Shakes Up Drinking Culture
Gen Z Shakes Up Drinking Culture
Campus Culture Collide: Student Life in Europe vs. the U.S.
Campus Culture Collide: Student Life in Europe vs. the U.S.
Students serving themselves at first meeting.
Looking for a Gouda Time? Meet the Sharpest Social Club on Campus!
Music for Wellness: How Sound Therapy Is Helping Enhance Student Mental Health
Music for Wellness: How Sound Therapy Is Helping Enhance Student Mental Health
Curtesy of Caitlin Keliiaa
Forgotten Resistance: Professor Caitllin Keliiaa Sheds Light on Native Women’s Labor
Campus Culture Collide: Student Life in Europe vs. the U.S.
Campus Culture Collide: Student Life in Europe vs. the U.S.
Students serving themselves at first meeting.
Looking for a Gouda Time? Meet the Sharpest Social Club on Campus!
Music for Wellness: How Sound Therapy Is Helping Enhance Student Mental Health
Music for Wellness: How Sound Therapy Is Helping Enhance Student Mental Health
Art by Melanie Cervantes. A poster showcasing ’Turtle Island’ in Dani Cornejo’s office.
Recent Graffiti on Campus Shows A Unique Form of Protest On the Rise
Campus Culture Collide: Student Life in Europe vs. the U.S.
Campus Culture Collide: Student Life in Europe vs. the U.S.
Photo from GeekWire article
Finding Your Inner Potential: How Work Experiences and Determination Led This DVC Alum to Success
"Ghost Students" Abound As DVC Classes Overrun With Fake Enrollments
“Ghost Students” Abound As DVC Classes Overrun With Fake Enrollments
TimelyCare: 'A Therapist in Your Pocket' Free for DVC Students
TimelyCare: ‘A Therapist in Your Pocket’ Free for DVC Students
As a part of the SoCal University Tour, selected DVC students visited campuses like the University of Southern California to enhance their transfer journey. Courtesy of DVC Career and Transfer Services.
SoCal University Tour Illuminates the Path Forward for DVC Transfer Students
Gen Z Shakes Up Drinking Culture
Gen Z Shakes Up Drinking Culture
Courtesy of DVC's BBC Speaker Series
Women Entrepreneurs Share Inspiring Stories of Success
Sports Betting Is More Popular Than Ever — But Like All Addictions, It Comes with a Cost
Sports Betting Is More Popular Than Ever — But Like All Addictions, It Comes with a Cost
Wildfires Are Imminent in Contra Costa County. How Can We Prepare?
Wildfires Are Imminent in Contra Costa County. How Can We Prepare?
Costs on the Road: Alarming Bridge Toll Rates Are Impacting Student Commuters
Costs on the Road: Alarming Bridge Toll Rates Are Impacting Student Commuters
Bird Flu is Here to Stay. The U.S. Must Prepare
Privatizing Democracy: Tech Titans and Trump Forge A New Oligarchy
Privatizing Democracy: Tech Titans and Trump Forge A New Oligarchy
OPINION: The Healthcare System is Broken. MAHA Doesn’t Know Why.
Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash
OPINION: The Message Behind the Loss
Photo by Lesly Juarez on Unsplash. The MLB is stuck in the past, largely due to greedy team owners and commissioners over time allowing teams to spend without restriction. It’s time for a salary cap and floor to shorten the gap between rich and poor teams.
OPINION Unfair Advantage: Why Major League Baseball Needs a Salary Cap
Photo by Andy Kelly on Unsplash
Letter to the Editor: A.I. Should be Banned in Schools
Photo by bruce mars on Unsplash
Letter to the Editor: Are Millennials Lazy and Entitled?
Book Censorship: Academic Freedom Comes at a Price, When Will American Schools be Willing to Pay?
Letter to the Editor: How Money Wins the Election and Democracy Loses
Dr. Amer Araim, adjunct political science professor at DVC. Photo by Keith Parsons.
Letter to the Editor: Peace and Justice in the Holy Land 
OPINION: Democrats are Handing Trump the Narrative on Immigration
OPINION: Democrats are Handing Trump the Narrative on Immigration
Opinion: Mental Illness Is Not a Crime, So Let’s Stop Treating It Like One
Opinion: Mental Illness Is Not a Crime, So Let’s Stop Treating It Like One
Why Critical Media Literacy Matters: Dr. Allison Butler Talks Digital Tech and News Consumption in Higher Education
Why Critical Media Literacy Matters: Dr. Allison Butler Talks Digital Tech and News Consumption in Higher Education
Opinion: It’s Time We Called “Returning Students” By Another Name
Opinion: It’s Time We Called “Returning Students” By Another Name
Photo by Emily Wade on Unsplash
Opinion: The Danger of Using Technology to Babysit Our Youth
OPINION | Book Censorship: America’s Losing Battle for Academic Freedom
This Girl’s Guide: Going Solo to IndyCar at Laguna Seca
This Girl’s Guide: Going Solo to IndyCar at Laguna Seca
How Segregation and White Flight Continue to Impact Life in the East Bay
How Segregation and White Flight Continue to Impact Life in the East Bay
Gun Accessibility
Are the Latest Trends Worth Illegal Labor and Pollution?
Sports Betting Is More Popular Than Ever — But Like All Addictions, It Comes with a Cost
Sports Betting Is More Popular Than Ever — But Like All Addictions, It Comes with a Cost
Photo by Lesly Juarez on Unsplash. The MLB is stuck in the past, largely due to greedy team owners and commissioners over time allowing teams to spend without restriction. It’s time for a salary cap and floor to shorten the gap between rich and poor teams.
OPINION Unfair Advantage: Why Major League Baseball Needs a Salary Cap
Photo by Lee Ward. Women’s Water Polo captain Sofia Goodson takes aim during a Big 8 Conference game against Modesto Junior College. Goodson helped establish a lead over Modesto going into halftime and took the final winning shot in overtime.
Goodson and Colpo Shine as DVC Water Polo Battles in Conference Tournament
Photo by Coach Shelly Pierson. Courtesy of DVC athletics department.
Racing The Heat: How DVC Women’s Cross Country Athletes Push Through Extreme Conditions
Courtesy of Colin Dalvand (center)
Final Innings: My Oakland A’s Experience
Cyrus Saatsaz, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Opinion: How the Warriors Can Go Forward After a Year of Disappointment
Jar-Lar, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Brock Purdy’s Unexpected Journey from Mr. Irrelevant to MVP Finalist
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players' Success On and Off the Field
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players’ Success On and Off the Field
A’s Departure for Las Vegas Gets Resounding Boo from Oakland Fans
A’s Departure for Las Vegas Gets Resounding Boo from Oakland Fans
‘Change Needs to Occur’: Locals Outraged By Police Killing of Tyre Nichols
Photo by Lee Ward. Women’s Water Polo captain Sofia Goodson takes aim during a Big 8 Conference game against Modesto Junior College. Goodson helped establish a lead over Modesto going into halftime and took the final winning shot in overtime.
Goodson and Colpo Shine as DVC Water Polo Battles in Conference Tournament
Photo by Coach Shelly Pierson. Courtesy of DVC athletics department.
Racing The Heat: How DVC Women’s Cross Country Athletes Push Through Extreme Conditions
Courtesy of DVC Athletics
DVC Women’s Volleyball: How Isabelle Dungca’s love for the sport brought her back to the court
Courtesy of DVC Athletics
New Coach Takes the Helm of DVC Football
Photo by Lee Ward, associate head coach of the DVC swim team. Although Gigi Zuniga is in her first competitive swim season, she has already emerged as a top freestyler in the state.
Gigi Zuniga Makes a Splash In Her First Swim Season
Photo Credit: John Sachs with Tech Fall
Wrestler Amit Elor of DVC Brings Home Gold from Paris Olympics
Photo by John Mac, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons
The Caitlin Clark Effect
Jar-Lar, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Brock Purdy’s Unexpected Journey from Mr. Irrelevant to MVP Finalist
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players' Success On and Off the Field
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players’ Success On and Off the Field
Behind the Mic and On the Court, Malik Edwards’s Star Is Rising
Behind the Mic and On the Court, Malik Edwards’s Star Is Rising
The Inquirer, December 2024
The Inquirer, December 2024
The Inquirer, November 2024
The Inquirer, November 2024
The Inquirer, October 2024
The Inquirer, October 2024
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 5
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 5
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Last Spell
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Last Spell
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Last Spell
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Last Spell
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Dragon Magic
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Dragon Magic
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Love Jitters
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Love Jitters
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Late to Class
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Late to Class
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Art of Struggling
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Art of Struggling
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 5
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 5
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 4 feat. Flavio Cuevas & Abraham Allison
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 4 feat. Flavio Cuevas & Abraham Allison
Vikings Sports Splash – Episode 3
Vikings Sports Splash – Episode 3
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 3 feat. Dani Ahuicapahtzin Cornejo Ph.D.
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 3 feat. Dani Ahuicapahtzin Cornejo Ph.D.
The News Drop Podcast - Episode 2
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 2
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
The Hardships of San Francisco Crime: City Market Owner Speaks Out
The Hardships of San Francisco Crime: City Market Owner Speaks Out
Chemical Dependency Counselor Speaks on Fentanyl Crisis Here in The Bay Area
Chemical Dependency Counselor Speaks on Fentanyl Crisis Here in The Bay Area
Umoja Student Panel
E-cigs continue to cause controversy
The Inquirer, December 2024
The Inquirer, December 2024
The Inquirer, November 2024
The Inquirer, November 2024
The Inquirer, October 2024
The Inquirer, October 2024
Inquirer April 25 – May 22, 2018
Inquirer April 25 – May 22, 2018
Inquirer April 11 – April 24, 2018
Inquirer April 11 – April 24, 2018
As DVC Makes Strides to Recycle, Lots of Plastic Waste Still Remains
As DVC Makes Strides to Recycle, Lots of Plastic Waste Still Remains
The Inquirer, December 2024
The Inquirer, December 2024
The Inquirer, November 2024
The Inquirer, November 2024
The Inquirer, October 2024
The Inquirer, October 2024
Courtesy of Anthony Gonzales
Award-Winning Author Héctor Tobar Discusses Race, Stereotypes and Latino Identity at Puente Event
Ink - Spring-Fall 2019
Ink – Spring-Fall 2019
Ink - Winter-Spring 2019
Ink – Winter-Spring 2019
Ink - Summer and Fall 2018
Ink – Summer and Fall 2018
Ink cover sample
Ink – Winter and Spring 2018
Ink - Summer and Fall 2017
Ink – Summer and Fall 2017
The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer
The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer

CSU Budget Cuts: Will They Affect Community College Transfer Students?

Hayden Chen, Staff WriterMarch 25, 2025

In January, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a budget proposal that called for an 8 percent reduction in state funding for California State University schools in 2025 and 2026, while pushing back a previously promised 5 percent budget increase until 2027 and 2028.

Already, the effects are being felt at state universities as courses — and in many cases entire programs — go on the chopping block. The news of massive cuts to state schools has become a worrying sign for students at Diablo Valley College as they make plans to attend 4-year schools.

“People who are going to CSUs are probably not going to have as good of [an] educational quality as before,” said Salahadeen Fernandez, a student at DVC’s Pleasant Hill campus.

Noah Ramirez, another DVC student, said he is planning to transfer to CSU Northridge and expressed concerns about the budget cuts.

“I don’t see why they would do budget cuts,” Ramirez said. “I feel like it’s one thing to cut funding for programs that people need for their major or their career, but it’s another thing to not even tell us why they’re doing budget cuts.”

Sonoma State University has been among the most hard-hit early victims of the proposed changes. According to EdSource, school officials announced their entire NCAA Division II sports program will cease next year in addition to the school “planning to close six academic departments and eliminating two dozen majors.”

San Francisco State is another university being severely affected by the cuts. The school already “offered 443 fewer courses in 2024 compared to 2023,” according to EdSource, and claims it will reduce its spending on library-related resources such as books and journals “over the next two years.” The situation had reached a point where even a mock funeral march was recently held by students and staff to protest academic job cuts.

Meanwhile, Sacramento State is anticipating making a one-time cut of $45 million, and CSU Dominguez Hills has considered reducing the number of its course sections, after having “already whittled $19 million from the school’s base budget since the 2023-24 school year,” according to EdSource.

Fernandez, despite not currently planning to transfer to a CSU himself, cited a lab-based course he took at DVC as an example of how reduced funding could negatively impact students’ education.

“In a lab I took in the past, we had to find some way around not using certain tools because we couldn’t afford them,” he said, “or we just simply didn’t have them because there’s not enough funding for [them].”

Without the budget cuts, schools could do so much more with their resources, he said.

“That funding can apply to a lot of different things, not just labs,” said Fernandez. For example, “if it’s about sports, it could affect the quality of the sports [program] and the training they get.”

Before the budget cuts were announced, state schools were already feeling the impacts of lower enrollments. 

“The enrollment decline at some CSU campuses reflects a national trend that was exacerbated by the pandemic and is not specific to our system or state,” Bobby King, director of communications at San Francisco State University, said in an emailed response to The Inquirer, specifically about the impact of the proposed budget cuts on transfer students.

King said he thinks the situation may see a turnaround and improve in the near future. “With enrollment stabilizing at many area community colleges, we are hopeful that we will see an increase in transfers,” he said. “Our applications for transfer students for next year are currently up slightly.” 

He added, “SFSU has expanded its housing options for first-year students, including transfers. We now guarantee all freshman and transfer students guaranteed housing and have created a transfer-specific community.”

As a result of the abrupt changes coming to California State University schools, some community college students have been left wondering if they may need to make major alterations to their current education plan — say, by switching focus to another major, or even transferring to a school out of state.

Fernandez and Ramirez, despite their concerns, say they are sticking with their current college plans.

 “I think I still would definitely continue with my plan,” said Fernandez. However, “if my plan was to go to a medical school or a pre-med [program], I would probably try to transfer somewhere else. Instead of a CSU, I would try to go to a UC instead.”

Ramirez echoed him.

“Yeah, I still am [continuing with my current college plan] and I would like to. Anything that helps me get to the career path that I want to do, I am all for it,” Ramirez said.

Both students said they would not consider transferring to another college or university outside California as a result of the cuts.

“To be honest, no, I wouldn’t [leave],” said Fernandez. “I don’t think I learn personally just by studying on my own, so if I’m going to a CSU and I know the funding is lower, I sure would hope that the tuition is lower, too.”

Ramirez added that he doesn’t want to leave the state — and only will if he has to.

”I would stay in California unless it gets really bad.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributor
Hayden Chen, Staff Writer