Faculty and Administration Say Trump’s DEI Ban Won’t Impact DVC

On his first day back in the White House several months ago, President Donald Trump signed Executive Order 14151, otherwise known as “Ending Radical and Wasteful Government DEI Programs and Preferencing.”

The order stated that the diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies implemented under the Biden administration “demonstrated immense public waste and shameful discrimination,” and called for the termination of “all discriminatory programs, including illegal DEI… mandates, policies, programs, preferences, and activities in the Federal Government, under whatever name they appear.”

In the aftermath of Trump’s sharply worded executive action, students at Diablo Valley College and academic institutions across the country were left wondering: How will this affect me?



DVC President Susan Lamb tried to provide an answer in an email she sent to staff and faculty on March 4.

“The values of this college have not changed. We remain committed to the principles of diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging,” Lamb wrote. “We will continue to use this language, we will continue to serve our students accordingly, and we will continue to be a beacon for all students and employees who want to be a part of our community.”

Trump’s executive order and the subsequent slashing of government-funded DEI efforts signal that most DEI programs moving forward will be squashed. However, Lamb stated that the government’s action “does not set forth new policy or law. Instead, it uses strong language to reframe existing policy that Diablo Valley College is in full compliance with.”

Lamb went on to cite DVC’s compliance with federal guidelines under Title VI, which protects against discrimination on the basis of race, color, or national origin, and the California state law established by Prop. 209, which voters passed in 1996. Both laws prohibit “racial discrimination in admissions, employment, and contracting, among other activities,” Lamb wrote.

Dr. Dani Cornejo, professor of ethnic studies and chair of the Ethnic Studies Department, criticized what he considered a vague executive order by the administration.

Trump and his team “never define what they mean by it, they just say ‘DEI,’” Cornejo said, leaving people confused about what exactly they are fighting. “They don’t even say diversity, equity, or inclusion. They just use the acronym.”

In fact, he said, the “diversity” in DEI is not only a reference to racial diversity, but encompasses diversity in areas of religion, gender, mental health, housing, wealth, sexuality, and even education level.

“There’s so many different metrics to diversity that frankly, it impacts everybody,” Cornejo added. “So understanding that diversity isn’t just the People of Color issue is incredibly important — understanding that it impacts everybody.”

So far, the courts seem to have allowed Trump to get away with the edict, as a March 14 decision from the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals held that the administration could move forward with its “temporary” ban on DEI efforts.

However, when it comes to teaching ethnic studies at DVC, Cornejo cited California law AB-1460, and said he “understands very clearly that we have the law on our side.” Signed in 2020, the law requires that all California State University students take at least one ethnic studies class in order to graduate.

Cornejo also cited AB-101, signed into law in 2021, which requires that all California high school students complete a semester-long ethnic studies course, starting with the Class of 2030.

“I wouldn’t say I’m optimistic, I’m vigilant, I’m concerned, but I also understand very clearly that there are, at this moment, these safeguards in place,” Cornejo added.

Vicki Ferguson, vice president of equity and student services at DVC, also cited California Prop. 209 that amended the state constitution to prohibit governmental institutions from considering race, sex, or ethnicity in matters of public education.

“We are a blue state. We have certain protections,” said Ferguson. “With Prop. 209, we are bound by law not to discriminate according to those protected classes in the educational setting.”

Yet according to some, it’s not just the classes focusing on diverse populations and diverse histories that Trump is going after. Campus organizations like Puente, Umoja and MESA (PUMA) could also be under attack.

Puente’s mission is to increase the number of Mexican American/Latino students transferring to four-year colleges and universities, while Umoja is dedicated to the academic and personal growth of African-American students.

Meanwhile, MESA (Math, Engineering, Science Achievement) is a statewide program for educationally and economically underrepresented students majoring in STEM.

Ferguson said she believes these programs will remain intact and functioning, regardless of the order issued by the U.S. president.

“Although they may serve a particular population, those programs are open to all students,” Ferguson said, allowing anyone to access them for support.

Even if programs and classes are banned, she added, the work of the organizations will carry on.

“They can make us change the name if they want to, but we could still do the work of serving our community.”

Lamb agreed that under no circumstances would the executive order against DEI impact the school.

“We have worked for years to address biases and to shift processes so that our employees and students feel more respected, seen, and valued,” Lamb wrote. “And that work does not stop.”