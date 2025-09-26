Campus Job & Transfer Resource Fair Doubles Possibilities For Nearly 600 DVC Students

Booth tents lined the Commons area on Diablo Valley College’s Pleasant Hill campus, where campus employers and university transfer representatives welcomed students on Sept. 3 to the school’s first combined On-Campus Jobs and Transfer Resource Fair.

The annual On-Campus Job Fair, coordinated by DVC’s Transfer and Career Services, helps connect DVC students with employment openings early in the school year. However, this year’s event combined the job fair with transfer resources, doubling student opportunities.

The combined event “gives students not only the opportunity to learn what specific in-state, out-of-state, [and] private schools are looking for admission-wise, but also how Career and Transfer can help them,” said Kumar Krishan, the senior coordinator of DVC’s Career and Transfer Services.

Maddy Strohmier, who returned this fall as a second-year psychology major, attended the fair among nearly 600 other students. Strohmier said she looked forward to connecting with potential school transfer options.

“They will give me more insight into what the schools are about, what their campuses are like, and if I could picture myself transferring there in the future,” she said.

DVC hiring programs and many common student transfer choices — including UC Berkeley, CSU East Bay and San Jose State University — were stationed at tables, displaying their institutions’ corresponding logos from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. During the fair, hiring on-campus employers and university representatives consulted students about transfer requirements, financial plans, and campus life, and provided other resources for potential transfer students.

A continuous line of students extended from UC Berkeley’s booth, where undergraduate admissions representative Natalie Contreras counseled what she estimated to be more than 100 students throughout the day.

“This is so early on in the UC application process, it allows for lots of preparation,” Contreras explained. “It’s really beneficial to start ahead of time.”

Contreras mentioned that due to the extended line of visitors to her booth, she nearly ran out of Cal’s printed publications.

Transfer season officially began two days before the fair, with the UC Transfer Admissions Guarantee (TAG) process available for California community college student applicants through Sept. 30.

The Career and Transfer Services at DVC organizes multiple fairs throughout each semester, catering to student networking opportunities, both in the academic and career spaces. Campus departments, like Welcome and Connect Services, sought applicants for open student ambassador positions this year.

First-year student Ana Farrell explored the resources offered at the fair after receiving an email that notified her about the event. Majoring in business, Farrell said she had been set on visiting the Career Services tent.

“I think it’s very beneficial and provides me with more opportunities and experiences,” she said.

Students can connect with the DVC program in various ways, including following the Career and Transfer Services Instagram account, signing up for its Canvas course, downloading the Handshake app, as well as visiting the office in person, Krishan said.

Students unable to attend the On-Campus & Transfer Resources Fair can also look forward to upcoming events like the STEM & Health Sciences Fair on Oct. 14, and the two-day Internship & Transfer Fair planned for Oct. 22-23, offering further chances to network for career and work opportunities.