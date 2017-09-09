See a movie in the theaters everyday for $9.95 a month





Tired of paying an immense amount of money to go watch movies at the theater every month? Well, it may sound unreal, but anyone who signs up for a $9.95 monthly subscription service can go to the movie theaters once a day to watch one movie at a lower cost.

Sounds pretty cool, right?

The only limitations, however, is that according to their website a customer won’t be able to watch 3D, IMAX, Fathom Events, DBOX, ETX/RPX, film festival screenings, etc.

Regardless of that limitation, being able to watch one movie a day is a sweet deal because when you really think about it, the average price for a matinee show would be around $9.25-$10.75 and an evening show would be $12.00-$13.50.

If you wanted to go see a six o’clock show every Wednesday and Friday you would be paying a lot but with the MoviePass, you can see as much as you want, once a day without exceeding the 20 dollar limit.

This just makes MoviePass a more affordable option to your favorite movie going experience at a lesser cost.

You can go in at any time just as long as you follow the instructions when you get to the theater.

“I enjoy seeing movies, but I don’t because they are expensive,” DVC student Ingrid Zulgis said.

When asking students whether or not they would pay for the subscription, Alan Florian, DVC student, said, “I would definitely, I enjoy watching movies and hate paying the average amount.”

So how does MoviePass work exactly?

Go to www.moviepass.com and scroll to the bottom where you can type in your zip code to see if your local movie theater accepts it.

Worst case scenario, if you don’t feel like your theater accepts it, call them to be 100 percent sure.

According to their website, MoviePass claims that they are accepted at over 91 percent of theaters nationwide.

To test this claim, I decided to check if theaters nearby accept the MoviePass, and to my surprise, most of the theaters around accept it.

Some theaters that accept it include Century 16 Downtown Pleasant Hill, Century 14 Downtown Walnut Creek, Brendan Concord 14 and more.

Assuming you already signed up, it’s quite easy for how it works.

First, you will have to wait until you get the debit card in the mail.

Then, you will need to download the MoviePass application on your phone.

When arriving to the movie theater, pull up the app, click on the movie and showtime that you want to attend and then press “Check-In”, from which the user will have 30 minutes to purchase their ticket.

Pull out the debit card received from MoviePass, and the company will be charged for the ticket.

The same process goes for if the user wanted to purchase their ticket at a kiosk.

MoviePass has been around since 2011, and it’s until recently that they have decided to drop their prices down to $9.95 from $15.

“Instead of spending $36 after 3 days, you would be spending $10 a month,” Carlos Carrillo, DVC student, said.

I think this is a great subscription service.

Everyone should support and try it out if you love to go see movies like me.

“I feel like its too good to be true,” said Carrillo.