DVC’s Dr. Amer Araim on Ramadan: The Month of Fasting and Giving

On Saturday, April 2, Muslims in the United States and all over the world began fasting from dawn to sunset. In addition, we are commanded to give generously to the poor and needy. It is also an occasion for the community to break the fast together, and to care about all the members of the community, particularly the poor and the needy. While Muslims are refraining from eating and drinking from dawn to sunset, they will remember those in need. There are exemptions for the children, sickness and travelers.

For centuries Muslims have been preparing for this month.

By the end of Ramadan, Muslims celebrated the feast of breaking the fast. Muslims who can afford to give are required to pay to the poor and the needy the alms of breaking the fast. The wisdom of this charity is to provide an opportunity to those less fortunate to be able to join the celebration of breaking the fast.

As American Muslims, we fulfilled our commitments to fast this year; we also prayed for the well-being of our country and the world. There are many crises in the world currently. It is hoped that efforts to control and eradicate the COVID-19 pandemic and its variants will be successful. We pray and hope for the end of the Ukrainian war immediately, and for peace, justice and prosperity all over the world.