Andrea Perez, Staff WriterApril 29, 2025
Matcha and Spa Water: How Cultural Appropriation is Being Normalized on Social Media
Andrea Perez

Ten years ago, if you had asked most people where you could find good quality matcha drinks or agua frescas, the common response would not have been as informative as today. 

That’s because, more recently, matcha and other cultural refreshments like aguas frescas have become an internet sensation—making them, in the process, new easy targets for cultural appropriation via social media.

Online, matcha is being advertised as the new “cool it girl” drink, and its health benefits are also highlighted online, including descriptions that the drink is rich in antioxidants, helps with weight management, and gives a boost of energy with its caffeine. 

Matcha, a ground green tea made in Japan, can be turned into a drink using a traditional process that goes back centuries. It involves pouring a splash of hot water into matcha powder, whisking it with a chasen — the specific name for the wooden matcha whisk — and getting it into a perfectly liquid texture with a micro foam on top, which is then ready to pour over milk to create a matcha latte. 

But with the rising demand for matcha lattes and its drink variations, companies have started to disregard the traditional aspect of the matcha-making process, and made accommodations to their bottom line using cheaper materials. 

For example, some companies have resorted to buying matcha that isn’t imported from Japan with the intent of saving money and boosting production, hurting the drink’s quality. Ignorance about matcha’s traditional roots can be seen at big companies such as Starbucks and Dutch Bros. 

Both of these big businesses offer matcha on their menus, but neither of them take into account the customary process of matcha making, instead buying matcha “concentrates” or matcha “pastes.”

Matcha has long been offered at coffee shops, but only recently gained immense popularity online through various social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram. People are not only drawn to its taste, but also to the status it conveys: if you have a bright green matcha in your hand, you probably spent more than the cost of an average iced coffee. 

This new matcha frenzy has made it tough for people who had liked the drink before the internet craze, and who still wish to find and buy their own matcha powder to make the drink at home. According to an article on CBS News, Japan is now at risk of having demand outpace production, which could cause a matcha shortage in the U.S. 

Matcha isn’t the only drink whose traditional and cultural roots are being ignored in order to keep on par with social media demands. 

In recent times, a popular Mexican drink went viral on TikTok under a different name, with users claiming the drink was a new invention. In an article by TODAY, the author mentioned that aguas frescas, which were given the new name “spa water,” began to gain popularity on TikTok as a new way to make fresh homemade juices that were a healthier alternative to store-bought juices and sodas. 

The problem is this: non-Latino people on the app were coining the drink as something new and innovative, when Mexican and other Latino people had been making agua frescas for ages before the online “trend” took off.  

The history of aguas frescas in Mexican culture goes back centuries and has been a staple in Mexican families including my own. It’s an easy and inexpensive way to make refreshing beverages for many people at once, which is why it has been a staple in Mexican families and the community around them. 

The popularity that agua frescas gained through the “spa water” Tik Tok trend caused it to get the attention of The Coca-Cola Company. In 2022, Coca-Cola launched a new line of drinks called “Minute Maid Aguas Frescas” and included an array of traditional Mexican aguas frescas flavors such as hibiscus, strawberry and mango. 

Aside from offering traditional flavor options for the drinks, there are also some new flavors crafted by The Coca-Cola Company itself, such as pineapple horchata. But flavors like these also can become culturally problematic. 

Horchata is traditionally made with rice, milk, condensed milk and cinnamon, and adding the acidic pineapple to a milk-based drink is something that traditionally would never happen in Mexican and Latino communities. 

This type of cultural appropriation is not exclusive to matcha and aguas frescas. It happens to a lot of other cultural dishes and can even extend beyond food into clothing and makeup, for example. 

With social media continuing to serve as a huge way of spreading trends across the world at high speed, it’s important to note where these trends come from, and most importantly, being able to take note of when a culture’s traditional practices are being overlooked for trends and profit instead of being appreciated.

