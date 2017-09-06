The Buzz: What do you think will happen with DACA being cancelled?
Natalie Ho, 18, nursing
“Families that were born here won’t have family connections; work experience will be lowered down.”
Kassandra Wai, 18, psychology
“I feel like a lot of school districts dismiss this movement; people are getting tired of (Trump’s baloney).”
Gustavo Gomez, 23, biology
“There will be protests in areas with a lot of mixed races, like in SF or Berkeley.”
Nathaniel Armen, 21, business finance
“I agree with DACA, because what happens next after two years? If (the government) had a better plan.”
