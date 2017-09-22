The Buzz: How do you feel about the new Rakuten patch on Warriors jerseys?
Chris Hopkins, 25, liberal studies.
“I just hope that the ad money goes towards the community, then I’d be OK with it.”
John Michealson, 25, business administration.
“I’m ambivalent, as long as it remains small, not like soccer.”
Kirill Yantikov, 21, microbiology.
“I was very iffy about it, but I get why they did it, they’re getting more towards a business side, I’m not a fan.”
Nadia Pastrana, 23, nursing.
“It looks off. It doesn’t look like it belongs there.”
Jessanin Flores, 23, liberal arts.
“I just don’t like it.”
