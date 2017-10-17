The Buzz: How has the smoke from the fires been affecting you?





Sophie Jacques, 19, cognitive science.

“The fires messed up my class schedules and tests. Now I have a ton of tests this week.”

Josue Zamora, 18, engineering.

“It hasn’t affected me very much, I am just trying to avoid going outside.”

Ummi Green, 13, 8th grade taking architecture and chemical engineering classes.

“I’m having problems breathing and it is giving me headaches as well.”

Milaveh Assadi-Rad, 19, biomedical engineering.

“It has been hard to breathe and I have also been feeling congested.”

Emily Clemons, 20, psychology.

“I have been trying my best to cover my mouth, stay inside and wear a medical mask.”