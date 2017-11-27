The Buzz: How do you handle stress for finals?





Ashley Cunningham, Undeclared, 18.

“I like to sit and take a minute and not like to think about, I like to read and listen to calm music.”

Sarah Shaikh, 18, biology.

“I like to plan out when I study.”

Andy Zeng, 17, computer science.

“I try to keep myself organized and keep a schedule.”