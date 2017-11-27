The Buzz: How do you handle stress for finals?
November 27, 2017
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Ashley Cunningham, Undeclared, 18.
“I like to sit and take a minute and not like to think about, I like to read and listen to calm music.”
Sarah Shaikh, 18, biology.
“I like to plan out when I study.”
Andy Zeng, 17, computer science.
“I try to keep myself organized and keep a schedule.”
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.