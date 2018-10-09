The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer

Menu

The Buzz: What problems have you had while applying for transfer?

Max Miller, Staff Member
October 9, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Mina Soliman was interviewed on 10/2/18 for The Inquirer (Max Miller/The Inquirer)

“Some questions are about my parents that I couldn’t answer clearly.”

Mina Soliman, 20, Engineering technology

Applying to UC Davis, UC Berkeley

Josh Laubach was interviewed for The Inquirer on 10/2/18 (Max Miller/The Inquirer)

“Setting it up at first was a little confusing to me because it was so easy.”

Josh Laubach, 19, Applied math

Applying to UC Davis, UC Berkeley, UCLA

Shun Yokoyama was interviewed for The Inquirer on 10/2/18 (Max Miller/The Inquirer)

“I didn’t know if I was an international student or a transfer student on DePaul’s website.”

Shun Yokoyama, 20, International student, Business

Applying to DePaul University

Margaret Ryan was interviewed on 10/4/18 for The Inquirer (Max Miller/The Inquirer)

“Once (the) CSU website figures out its kinks it will run smoothly.”

Margaret Ryan, 28, Nutrition

Applied to Sacramento State

 

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the Writer
Max Miller, Staff member

Staff member, fall 2018.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Leave a Comment

By commenting, you give The Inquirer permission to quote, reprint or edit your words. Comments should be brief, have a positive or constructive tone, and stay on topic. If the commenter wants to bring something to The Inquirer’s attention, it should be relevant to the DVC community. Posts can politely disagree with The Inquirer or other commenters. Comments should not use abusive, threatening, offensive or vulgar language. They should not be personal attacks or celebrations of other people’s tragedies. They should not overtly or covertly contain commercial advertising. And they should not disrupt the forum. Editors may warn commenters or delete comments that violate this policy. Repeated violations may lead to a commenter being blocked. Public comments should not be anonymous or come from obviously fictitious accounts. To privately or anonymously bring something to the editors’ attention, contact them.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Menu
The student news site of Diablo Valley College.
The Buzz: What problems have you had while applying for transfer?