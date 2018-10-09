The Buzz: What problems have you had while applying for transfer?

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

“Some questions are about my parents that I couldn’t answer clearly.”

Mina Soliman, 20, Engineering technology

Applying to UC Davis, UC Berkeley

“Setting it up at first was a little confusing to me because it was so easy.”

Josh Laubach, 19, Applied math

Applying to UC Davis, UC Berkeley, UCLA

“I didn’t know if I was an international student or a transfer student on DePaul’s website.”

Shun Yokoyama, 20, International student, Business

Applying to DePaul University

“Once (the) CSU website figures out its kinks it will run smoothly.”

Margaret Ryan, 28, Nutrition

Applied to Sacramento State