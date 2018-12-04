The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer

The Buzz: How do you prepare for finals?

Max Miller and Phillip Cordero
December 4, 2018

Phillip Cordero
Axel Melendez was interviewed for The Inquirer on 12/04/2018. (Phillip Cordero/The Inquirer)

“I didn’t get too many finals this semester, lots of final projects.”

Axel Melendez, 18, Undecided

Phillip Cordero
Maya Meza was interviewed for The Inquirer on 12/04/18. (Phillip Cordero/The Inquirer)

“I study a little bit everyday.”

Maya Meza, 18, Early Childcare

Phillip Cordero
Reyn Nakamoto was interviewed for The Inquirer on 12/04/18. (Phillip Cordero/The Inquirer)

“I focus on the material that we went over in the beginning of the semester (because) that is the information that is the least fresh in my mind.”

Reyn Nakamoto, 18, Computer Science

Phillip Cordero
Cameron Shapoorian was interviewed for The Inquirer on 12/08/18. (Phillip Cordero/The Inquirer)

“I go over past tests and study guides.”

Cameron Shapoorian, 19, Computer Science

About the Contributors
Max Miller, Staff member

Staff member, fall 2018.

Phillip Cordero, Assistant editor

Assistant editor, fall 2018.

The Buzz: How do you prepare for finals?