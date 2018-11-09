DVC volleyball loses on sophomore night against Cosumnes River

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Diablo Valley Vikings volleyball team lost their last home game against the Cosumnes River Hawks in three sets 25-19, 25-23, 25-12 on Weds. Nov. 7, putting their record at 1-13.

This is the Vikings ninth consecutive loss in the Big 8 Conference and last home game of the season.

The Vikings started the night with honoring their only sophomore Tida Twitchen. She was given a gift basket, balloons and flowers to celebrate the hard work she has put towards the team in her last two years playing at DVC.

“It always hard losing sophomores because they’ve been with us for two years and knowing there skill set needs to be replaced it’s very hard to recover especially when its a player like Tida who is a key to our game.” said head coach Jackie Ponciano Babb. “She really stepped into a hard position that she wasn’t use to it, we really appreciate it and are thankful for her hard work.”

The first set began with the Hawks taking the lead with a five point run forcing the Vikings to use their first timeout early in the set, 1-6. The Vikings came out of the timeout strong getting a kill from pin hitter, Gabby Chase. DVC minimized the five point gap to a three points game by getting an ace from middle hitter Raeshawn Rogers and three consecutive offensive errors from Cosumnes, 12-15. The Hawks went on a six point serving run ending the set, 19-25.

“In the first set our energy was definitely there in the beginning and it was just minor mistakes that lead us to lose,” said middle hitter Jontara West. “But I thought we did pretty well and it was definitely better than how our past first sets have been which really shows the improvement in our play which is great to see.”

The Vikings started the second set slow with the Hawks gaining a lead from the beginning of the set, 5-11. Chase reduced the gap with a kill and an ace which was followed by another kill from her fellow teammate West, 15-18. DVC and Cosumnes were back and forth but the Hawks continued the lead by two points the rest of the set ending, 23-25.

“I think that we played really well we had a lot of good energy but I felt like we could have done better by having more energy,” said Chase. “We just have too many breaks and need to learn to push through the times we are down. Though we lost, this is definitely one of the better games we’ve played this season.”

In the last set of the game the Hawks established a huge lead from the start making the Vikings call a timeout, 4-10. DVC slowly decreased the gap but Cosumnes kept the lead. Cosumnes went on nine point serving run creating a huge lead that the Vikings couldn’t recover from ending the game, 12-25.

Ponciano said, “Our biggest success tonight was adjusting to the others team setter who got a lot of kills on us last time we played them. Our momentum and energy definitely kept us in a game and it was great the first two and a half sets.”

“Tonight playing my last home game is bittersweet,” said Co-captain Twitchen. “I’m sad that I won’t be able to play at DVC anymore but I think tonight’s game was a great ending to our team showing how we are connected and making it present that we are ending this season as a family”

The team agrees that Twitchen brought great positivity, was a great leader and role model towards the team. They all will miss having her on the team next season.

DVC’s next game will be away on Friday, Nov. 9 at 6:30 p.m. against San Joaquin Delta.