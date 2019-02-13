DVC Baseball scores first, but Saints snap winning streak

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Diablo Valley College baseball team entered their game today against Mission College riding a four game win streak. It got snapped as the Vikings dropped the game by a final of 4-2.

Pitcher Nick Krauth started the game for the Vikings and pitched seven strong innings while striking out eight batters and only allowing one run on two hits. A lot of his pitches were working for him.

“The fastball, changeup combo. A little bit of spinner, a little slider,” Krauth said. “For the most part just fastball, kind of attacking the zone.”

First basemen Dante Peretti provided some offense in the game as he had two hits and also drove in a run in the bottom of the fifth inning. He also scored one of the two runs today for the Vikings.

In the later innings shortstop Nick Simmons came into the game to pitch. He worked 1 2/3 innings and struck out one batter while giving up just one hit. “Just kind of doing my job, making adjustments pitch-by-pitch,” Simmons said. “I know the guys in front of me, the guys behind me are going to hit me in, and it’s a recipe for success.”

Despite losing the game in the later innings, the Vikings have a lot to look forward to and there were plenty of positives to take away from today’s loss against Mission College.

“Our kids play hard for nine innings. We’ll be fine,” Coach Ward said. “We’ve been competitive and every games been close win or lose so we’re 6-3, so I can’t complain.”

With this loss to Mission College, the Vikings now have a 6-3 record as they get ready for their next opponent Mission College which is set to take place Monday, February 18.