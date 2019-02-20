The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

Ralston homers twice, but Vikings fall to Cabrillo

The Vikings watch the game from their dugout (Alex Martin/The Inquirer).
Alex Martin, Staff member
February 20, 2019

The Diablo Valley College baseball team took on the Cabrillo College Seahawks, with third basemen Bill Ralston hitting two homers on the day. However, the Vikings couldn’t pull through, losing with a final score of 9-7.

The Vikings scored seven runs but it wasn’t enough to overcome the nine runs put up by the Seahawks.

Despite the loss, Ralston was able to learn from today’s outcome. “Some positives are that we battled back,” Ralston said. “The first five innings we started off slow. I don’t think we were ready to play.”

Ralston’s teammates were very impressed with the show he put on today with his bat. “I mean he’s a key part of our lineup,” said first baseman Dante Peretti. “He brings it every day and he can swing the bat so it doesn’t surprise me that he hit two home runs today.”

Peretti got the offense started for the Vikings by hitting an RBI groundout to get the Vikings on the board. “Well with the third basemen playing back, I was just trying to hit a ground ball anywhere,” Peretti said. “It gets the job done.”

Later in the game pitcher Joe Griffin came in and pitched two innings of work. “I think Joe started off a little rough missing his spots, but I think as he progressed on he was able to spot up a little more and get some more outs for us,” said catcher and teammate Jonathon Waite.

With this game in the books, the Vikings now turn their gaze to the Los Medanos Mustangs, which will take place Wednesday, Feb. 20.

About the Writer
Staff member, Spring 2019

